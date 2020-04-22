Top 10 Most Exported Cars From India In FY20 – Ecosport, Baleno, Seltos

While the Ford EcoSport is the least popular model in its segment, it has once again turned out to be the largest model to be exported from India with a total export of 88,429 units

The previous financial year was among the most challenging ones ever faced by the Indian car industry. The prolonged slump in sales, followed by the current situation, led to some big time losses for the Indian carmakers. The export market, thankfully, remained largely unaffected. In the previous financial year, over 6.7 lakh passenger vehicles were exported from the country and here are the details of the top 10 most exported cars from India in FY2020.

The most exported car from India in the last financial year has turned out to be the Ford EcoSport, a sub-4-metre SUV that has been doing quite poorly in the local car market. Last financial year, Ford India exported over 88,000 units of the EcoSport. It is worth noting here that the EcoSport has been consistently ranking at the top of the sales charts of export models for many years now. Even in the previous fiscal, the EcoSport took the top honours. The made in India EcoSport is exported to over 50 nations across Europe, Middle-East, Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, North America and Australia.

GM India ceased its local operations a few years ago but it continues to remain one of the biggest car exports in the country. The carmaker operates a production plant in Talegaon, near Pune. Last financial year, General Motors exported a total of 69,933 units of Beat hatchbacks. The Chevrolet Beat is the only car that the company produces in India. It is mostly exported to the Latin American market.

Model (+/-%) FY20 Sales FY19 Sales 1. Ford EcoSport (-3.4%) 88,429 91,546 2. Chevrolet beat (-9.6%) 69,933 77,330 3. Nissan Sunny (62.9%) 66,667 40,917 4. Hyundai Verna (49.1%) 60,065 40,279 5. VW Vento (-12.7%) 44,088 51,656 6. Hyundai Creta (9.9%) 40,994 37,308 7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-11.20%) 33,518 37,757 8. Ford Figo (-48.7%) 28,755 56,043 9. Hyundai Grand i10 (-46.6%) 24,482 45,823 10. Kia Seltos 21,461 0

On the third spot, we have another car that has been discontinued in India but continues to perform well in the export markets. The third place on the sales chart has been taken by the Nissan Sunny, a C2-segment sedan that witnessed a whopping 62.9% increment in its export during the last fiscal.

The company exported 66,667 units of the Sunny, up from 40,917 units. Next, we have the Hyundai Verna, which saw a 49.1% increment in its export from 40,259 units in FY2019 to 60,065 units last fiscal. The Verna is exported to more than 91 countries across Africa, Middle-East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific.

The fifth sport goes to the VW Vento, another sedan that has been doing poorly in the local market but is exported in decent numbers. 45,088 units of this mid-sizer were exported in the last financial year. This is 12.7% lower than 51,656 units exported in the previous financial year. At the sixth place, we have the Hyundai Creta, with 40,994 units exported in the previous fiscal. This is 9.9% more than the 37,308 units exported in the financial year before that.

In the seventh place, we have the Maruti Baleno, the largest-selling premium hatchback in the country. 33,518 units of this hatchback were exported in FY2020, which is 11.2% lower than 37,757 units shipped abroad in FY2019. The eighth place goes to Ford Figo with a total export of 28,755 units, This is a huge 48.7% drop from 56,043 units exported in FY2019. In the ninth place, we have the Hyundai Grand i10, with a total of 24,482 units exported in previous fiscal.

This is a 46.6% reduction from 24,482 units in FY2019. In the tenth place, we have a new entrant in the form of the Kia Seltos. In the previous financial year, Kia Motor India exported a total of 21,461 units of its C-SUV. This is significantly more than the 17,063 units of the Hyundai Xcent, which finds itself on the 11th spot after a drop of 11.9% from 19,376 units in the previous financial year.