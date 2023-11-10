Top 10 Midsize SUVs October 2023 – Scorpio, Creta, Elevate, Hyryder

In the month of October 2023, Mahindra Scorpio beat Hyundai Creta for the top position ahead of the Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

In October 2023, Mahindra Scorpio emerged on top of the midsize SUV sales charts with a total of 13,578 unit sales as against 7,438 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume growth of 83 per cent. The combined sales of Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N beat that of the Hyundai Creta last month.

The Creta posted 13,077 unit sales as against 11,880 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 10 per cent. The five-seater will receive a major update early next year as it will feature a redesigned exterior and interior while an all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm will join the lineup.

The Kia Seltos was the third most sold midsize SUV in the country as 12,362 units were registered against 9,777 units in October 2022 with a YoY sales growth of 26 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara finished in the fourth position with 10,834 units as against 8,052 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 35 per cent.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) October 2023 Sales October 2022 Sales 1. Mahindra Scorpio (83%) 13,578 7,438 2. Hyundai Creta (10%) 13,077 11,880 3. Kia Seltos (26%) 12,362 9,777 4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (35%) 10,834 8,052 5. Mahindra XUV700 (60%) 9,297 5,815 6. Honda Elevate 4,957 – 7. Toyota Hyryder (18%) 3,987 3,384 8. Skoda Kushaq (45%) 2,447 1,691 9. Volkswagen Taigun (-6%) 2,219 2,355 10. Tata Harrier (-31%) 1,896 2,762 11. Tata Safari (-23%) 1,340 1,751 12. MG Astor (-50%) 890 1,774 13. Citroen C3 Aircross 224 –

The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fifth position with a total of 9,297 units as against 5,815 units with a YoY positive growth of 60 per cent. The Honda Elevate, introduced recently, has been performing decent and last month, 4,957 units were registered. It was followed by the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun.

The Elevate is priced competitively against rivals and is powered only by a 1.5L i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine found in the City, paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT. The Hyryder garnered 3,987 units last month as against 3,384 units with a YoY growth of 18 per cent while the Skoda Kushaq posted 2,447 unit sales.

Compared to the same period in 2022 with 1,691 units, a YoY growth of 45 per cent was noted while the Volkswagen Taigun recorded 2,219 units against 2,355 units with a drop of 6 per cent. The recently facelifted Harrier and Safari finished tenth and eleventh while the MG Astor could only manage twelfth ahead of the Citroen C3 Aircross.