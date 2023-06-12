Top 10 Midsize SUVs May 2023 – Creta, Vitara, Seltos, Hyryder, Harrier

Hyundai Creta was the most sold midsize SUV in India in May 2023 as it finished ahead of Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The midsize SUV segment sees increasing popularity seemingly almost every year. The expansion of the segment comes courtesy of the arrival of new five- and seven-seaters. The Hyundai Creta has been the leader for so long and in the month of May 2023, a total of 14,449 units were sold against 10,973 units during the same period last year.

This led to a YoY positive sales growth of 32 per cent. The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta is expected to be launched early next year with a slew of revisions inside and out to further reiterate its position as the best seller. The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the second position with a total of 9,318 units against 4,348 units.

The SUV impressed with a massive YoY positive sales growth of 114 per cent. The arrival of the new generation Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic has really helped in upping the sales numbers. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was the third most sold midsize SUV in the country as a total of 8,877 units were recorded.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) May 2023 Sales May 2022 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (32%) 14,449 10,973 2. Mahindra Scorpio (114%) 9,318 4,348 3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 8,877 – 4. Mahindra XUV700 (3%) 5,245 5,069 5. Kia Seltos (-32%) 4,065 5,953 6. Toyota Hyryder 3,090 – 7. MG Hector (71%) 2,800 1,633 8. Hyundai Alcazar (25%) 2,443 1,947 9. Tata Harrier (-18%) 2,303 2,794 10. Tata Safari (-21%) 1,776 2,242

The Grand Vitara has also been a consistent seller since its market debut. The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fourth position with a total of 5,245 units last month as against 5,069 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY positive growth of 3 per cent. The Kia Seltos slotted in at fifth with a total of 4,065 units.

Compared to the same period in 2022 with 5,953 units, a YoY negative volume growth of 32 per cent was noted. In the second half of the table, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder finished in the sixth position with a total of 3,090 units while the MG Hector was positioned seventh with a total of 2,880 units against 1,633 units with a YoY surge of 71 per cent.

The Hyundai Alcazar finished in the eighth position with a total of 2,443 units against 1,947 units with a growth of 25 per cent. The Tata Harrier finished ninth ahead of its three-row sibling, the Safari and other are expected to get facelifts later this year.