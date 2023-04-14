Top 10 Midsize SUVs March 2023 – Creta, Vitara, Scorpio, Seltos, Hyryder

Hyundai Creta finished on top of the midsize SUV sales charts in March 2023 as well ahead of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Mahindra Scorpio and Kia Seltos

In the month of March 2023, Hyundai’s Creta continued to lead the way in the midsize SUV sales charts as 14,026 units were sold against 10,532 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 33 per cent. The Creta has been a dominant force in the midsize SUV space since its market debut back in 2015.

It will receive a big update early next year. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara finished in the second position with a domestic tally of 10,045 unit sales. The five-seater certainly moved up the ranking last month and it has been posting good sales tallies over the last few months. It is available in an expansive range – CNG, mild hybrid and strong hybrid options.

The combined sales of Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic led to a total of 8,788 units last month as against 6,061 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY volume surge of 45 per cent. The Kia Seltos could only manage to finish in the fourth position last month with a total of 6,554 unit sales.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) March 2023 Sales March 2022 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (33%) 14,026 10,532 2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 10,045 – 3. Mahindra Scorpio (45%) 8,788 6,061 4. Kia Seltos (22%) 6,554 8,415 5. Mahindra XUV700 (-15%) 5,107 6,040 6. MG Hector (103%) 4,105 2,019 7. Toyota Hyrder 3,474 – 8. Tata Harrier (3%) 2,561 2,491 9. Hyundai Alcazar (1%) 2,519 2,502 10. Skoda Kushaq (-10%) 2,252 2,499

In comparison to the same period last year with 8,415 unit sales, a YoY sales increase of 22 per cent was noted. The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fifth position with 5,107 units against 6,040 units with a YoY de-growth of 15 per cent. The MG Hector garnered a total of 4,105 units against 2,019 units with a massive YoY surge of 103 per cent.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder registered 3,474 unit sales as it came in at seventh ahead of Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar and Skoda Kushaq. The Harrier posted 2,561 units against 2,491 units in March 2022 with a YoY growth of 3 per cent.

The facelifted avatars of the Harrier and Safari are expected to launch before the end of this year in India. The Alcazar managed 2,519 units against 2,502 units with a growth of 1 per cent while the Skoda Kushaq recorded 2,252 units to round out the top ten.