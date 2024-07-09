Top 10 Midsize SUVs June 2024 – Creta, Scorpio, Hyryder, Seltos, Taigun

In June 2024, the Hyundai Creta finished on top of the midsize SUV sales charts ahead of the Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos

The Hyundai Creta received a mid-cycle yet comprehensive update earlier this year and it has been well received by customers. The midsize SUV has been posting good sales numbers over the last few months as it is back on top of its segment’s sales charts. In the month of June 2024, it finished ahead of Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Hyundai Creta recorded a total of 16,293 units sold, reflecting a 13 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 14,447 units sold during the same period last year. The Mahindra Scorpio secured the second position with 12,307 units sold. This marked a 42 per cent increase from last year’s 8,648 units.

At the third position, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara registered a total of 9,679 units, down from 10,486 units, reflecting an 8 per cent decline. The Kia Seltos received a facelift last year and in June 2024, the SUV garnered a domestic tally of 6,306 units as against 3,578 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 76 per cent.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) Sales In June 2024 Sales In June 2023 1. Hyundai Creta (13%) 16,293 14,447 2. Mahindra Scorpio (42%) 12,307 8,648 3. Maruti Suzuki Vitara (-8%) 9,679 10,486 4. Kia Seltos (76%) 6,306 3,578 5. Mahindra XUV700 (10%) 5,928 5,391 6. Toyota Hyryder (52%) 4,275 2,821 7. MG Hector (-21%) 1,713 2,170 8. Volkswagen Taigun (5%) 1,519 1,449 9. Tata Safari (-16%) 1,394 1,663 10. Tata Harrier (-34%) 1,347 2,040

The Mahindra XUV700’s range has been expanded in recent times with the addition of new variants, special editions and a new six-seater version. It registered a total of 5,928 unit sales as against 5,391 units during the same period in 2023 with a YoY positive volume increase of 10 per cent.

In the second half of the table, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder posted 4,275 units as against 2,821 units with a YoY sales increase of 52 per cent. The MG Hector managed a total of 1,713 units to finish seventh as against 2,170 units in June 2023 with a YoY de-growth of 21 per cent.

The VW Taigun came in at eighth with 1,519 units as against 1,449 units with a YoY growth of 5 per cent while the Tata Safari ended up ninth with 1,394 units against 1,663 units with a YoY drop of 16 per cent. The Tata Harrier rounded out the top ten with 1,347 units as against 2,040 units with a YoY decline of 34 per cent.