Top 10 Midsize SUVs June 2023 – Creta, Vitara, Hyryder, Harrier, Kushaq

Hyundai Creta posted a domestic tally of 14,447 units as against 13,790 units with a YoY sales increase of 5 per cent

In the month of June 2023, Hyundai’s Creta continued to lead the midsize SUV sales charts with a domestic tally of 14,447 units as against 13,790 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 5 per cent. The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta is expected to go on sale early next year and its testing has begun.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has certainly been impressive since its market debut and it posted a total of 10,486 units to finish as the second most sold midsize SUV in the country. The Mahindra Scorpio range has been incredibly consistent for several years and last month, the combined sales of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 8,648 units.

In comparison to the same period last year with 4,131 units, a YoY positive volume increase of 109 per cent was noted. The Mahindra XUV700 garnered a domestic total of 5,391 units as against 6,022 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 10 per cent in India.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) June 2023 Sales June 2022 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (5%) 14,447 13,790 2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 10,486 – 3. Mahindra Scorpio (109%) 8,648 4,131 4. Mahindra XUV700 (-10%) 5,391 6,022 5. Kia Seltos (-57%) 3,578 8,388 6. Toyota Hyryder 2,821 – 7. Skoda Kushaq (-28%) 2,133 2,983 8. MG Hector (-10%) 2,170 2,402 9. Hyundai Alcazar (7%) 2,119 1,986 10. Tata Harrier (-32%) 2,040 3,015

The Kia Seltos recorded a total of 3,578 units as against 8,388 units in June 2022 with a YoY sales drop of 57 per cent. The updated version of the Seltos was unveiled just over a week ago and its prices will be announced later this month. It gets a host of revisions inside and out, and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine has been added to the lineup.

In the second half of the table, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded a total of 2,821 units to finish in the sixth position while the Skoda Kushaq posted 2,133 units against 2,983 units with a YoY volume decline of 28 per cent. The MG Hector, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Harrier covered the remaining places in the top ten sales table.

The Hector managed a total of 2,170 units against 2,402 units with a YoY drop of 10 per cent. The Alcazar posted 2,119 units while the Harrier registered a total of 2,040 units.