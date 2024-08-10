Top 10 Midsize SUVs July 2024 – Creta, Vitara, Hyryder, Hector, Taigun

In July 2024, the Hyundai Creta led the midsize SUV sales table ahead of the Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Mahindra XUV700

The Hyundai Creta underwent a significant mid-cycle update earlier this year, which has been well received by consumers. As a result, the midsize SUV has consistently posted strong sales numbers in recent months, reclaiming its position at the top of its segment’s sales charts. In July 2024, the Creta outperformed both the Mahindra Scorpio and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Hyundai Creta achieved total sales of 17,350 units, marking a 23 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 14,062 units sold during the same period last year. The Mahindra Scorpio followed in second place with 12,237 units sold, reflecting a 16 per cent increase from the 10,522 units sold last year.

In the third position, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded sales of 9,397 units, up from 9,079 units, reflecting a 4 per cent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the Kia Seltos, which received a facelift last year, saw a domestic sales tally of 5,347 units in July 2024, a significant drop from 9,740 units in the same period last year. This 45 per cent year-on-year decline caused the Seltos to slip down to sixth place in the rankings.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) Sales In July 2024 Sales In July 2023 1. Hyundai Creta (23%) 17,350 14,062 2. Mahindra Scorpio (16%) 12,237 10,522 3. Maruti Suzuki Vitara (4%) 9,397 9,079 4. Mahindra XUV700 (26%) 7,769 6,176 5. Toyota Hyryder (119%) 7,419 3,387 6. Kia Seltos (-45%) 5,347 9,740 7. Tata Safari (25%) 2,109 1,687 8. Tata Harrier (-5%) 1,991 2,092 9. MG Hector (-15%) 1,780 2,103 10. Volkswagen Taigun (-18%) 1,564 1,908

The highly popular Mahindra XUV700 has recently expanded its lineup with new variants, special editions, and a new six-seater version. In July 2024, it recorded 7,769 unit sales, up from 6,176 units in the same period in 2023, marking a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in sales volume.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder posted strong sales with 7,419 units in July 2024, compared to 3,387 units in the same month last year, achieving a 119 per cent year-on-year increase. The MG Hector, on the other hand, managed 1,780 units, finishing ninth, but experienced a 15 per cent year-on-year decline, down from 2,103 units in July 2023.

The Taigun secured the tenth spot with 1,564 units sold, down from 1,908 units last year, reflecting an 18 per cent year-on-year decline. Meanwhile, the Tata Safari climbed to seventh place with 2,109 units, up from 1,687 units, marking a 25 per cent increase in volume. The Tata Harrier followed in eighth place, with 1,991 units sold.