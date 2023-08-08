Top 10 Midsize SUVs July 2023 – Creta, Vitara, Hyryder, Kushaq, Seltos

Hyundai Creta finished on top of the midsize SUV sales standings in July 2023 ahead of Mahindra Scorpio, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara

The midsize SUV segment has been gaining popularity big time and the competition is stiffer than ever before as more manufacturers are stepping in. Next month, the segment will see the arrival of the Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross while the facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari as well as the heavily revised Hyundai Creta are in the pipeline.

The Hyundai Creta continued to sit at the top of the midsize SUV sales charts as 14,062 units were sold in July 2023 as against 12,625 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales growth of 11 per cent. The combined sales of Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N stood at 10,522 units last month as against 3,803 units.

This led to a massive YoY volume surge of 177 per cent. The Kia Seltos posted a total of 9,740 units in July 2023 as against 8,541 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 14 per cent. Only a few weeks ago, Kia introduced the facelifted version of the Seltos with an updated exterior, added features and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) Sales In July 2023 Sales In July 2022 1. Hyundai Creta (11%) 14,062 12,625 2. Mahindra Scorpio (177%) 10,522 3,803 3. Kia Seltos (14%) 9,740 8,541 4. Maruti Grand Vitara 9,079 – 5. Mahindra XUV700 (-2%) 6,176 6,277 6. Toyota Hyryder 3,387 – 7. Skoda Kushaq (16%) 2,394 2,064 8. VW Taigun (36%) 1,908 1,408 9. MG Hector (6%) 2,103 1,988 10. Tata Harrier (-36%) 2,092 3,254

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara finished in the fourth position with a domestic tally of 9,079 units while the Mahindra XUV700 slotted in at fifth with a total of 6,176 units as against 6,277 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales drop of 2 per cent. In the second half of the table, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder finished in the sixth position.

The Hyryder has several commonalities with the Grand Vitara and both are rolled out of TKM’s production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. The Skoda Kushaq finished in the seventh position with a total of 2,394 units as against 2,064 units in July 2022 with a YoY growth of 16 per cent and its sibling, the Volkswagen Taigun ended up eighth.

The Taigun posted 1,908 units as against 1,408 units with a YoY growth of 36 per cent. The MG Hector came in ninth with 2,103 units while the Tata Harrier managed a total of 2,092 units to round out the top ten.