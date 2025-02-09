Top 10 Midsize SUVs Jan 2025 – Creta, Vitara, Scorpio, Seltos, Curvv

In January 2025, Hyundai Creta retained the top position in the midsize SUV sales standings ahead of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Mahindra Scorpio and others

The midsize SUV segment’s sales numbers in January 2025 revealed some impressive performances while a few models faced setbacks. The Hyundai Creta maintained its stronghold in the segment, leading with 18,522 units, marking a substantial 40 per cent surge over the previous year’s 13,212 units.

Its consistent demand highlights its appeal among buyers looking for a well-rounded package in the midsize category. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara followed in second place, registering 15,784 units, reflecting a 17 per cent increase from January 2024, when it sold 13,438 units. It is retailed with a mild-hybrid, strong hybrid and CNG powertrain options.

Meanwhile, the Mahindra Scorpio claimed the third position with 15,442 units, improving by 8 per cent compared to 14,293 units in the same period last year. This rise indicates steady demand, driven by its rugged appeal and practical design. The Mahindra XUV700 secured fourth place, achieving 8,399 units, a notable 17 per cent growth over the previous year’s 7,206 units.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs January 2025 Sales January 2024 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (+40%) 18,522 13,212 2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (+17%) 15,784 13,438 3. Mahindra Scorpio (+8%) 15,442 14,293 4. Mahindra XUV 700 (+17%) 8,399 7,206 5. Kia Seltos (+1%) 6,470 6,391 6. Toyota Hyryder (-11%) 4,941 5,543 7. Tata Curvv 3,087 – 8. Honda Elevate (-61%) 1,773 4,586 9. VW Taigun (21%) 1,548 1,275 10. Tata Safari (-46%) 1,548 2,893

This upward trajectory suggests a sustained preference for the model, particularly among buyers seeking performance and high-end tech. In contrast, the Kia Seltos managed to register 6,470 units in the month of Jan 2025, a modest 1 per cent improvement over last January’s 6,391 units.

Further down the list, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder faced an 11 per cent decline, dropping to 4,941 units from 5,543 units in January 2024. The recently launched Tata Curvv recorded a domestic tally of 3,087 units last month. Honda Elevate encountered a significant 61 per cent drop, selling just 1,773 units compared to 4,586 units last year.

The Volkswagen Taigun experienced a positive shift in sales, posting 1,548 units, a 21 per cent rise from 1,275 units. However, Tata Safari saw a sharp 46 per cent decline, closing at 1,548 units, down from 2,893 units in January 2024.