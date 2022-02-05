Kia Seltos was the most sold midsize SUV in India in January 2022 with 11,483 units against 9,869 units with a YoY sales growth of 16.3 per cent

In the month of January 2022, Kia Seltos was the most sold midsize SUV in the country as 11,483 units were sold against 9,869 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 16.3 per cent. The facelifted version of the Kia Seltos is expected to launch soon in India with minor cosmetic updates and a panoramic sunroof.

The Hyundai Creta finished in the second position with 9,869 units last month as against 12,284 units during the same period in 2021 with a negative YoY sales growth of 19.6 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 was positioned third with 4,119 unit sales and the sales chart had five new vehicles as the segment’s popularity has only increased in recent years.

The XUV700’s bookings have crossed the one lakh mark and more than 16,000 units were delivered to customers so far with the waiting period extending to over 84 weeks for the top-end variant. The Hyundai Alcazar slotted in at fourth with 3,168 units and it has been well received amongst customers since its launch in early 2021.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs In January (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Kia Seltos (16.3%) 11,483 9,869 2. Hyundai Creta (-19.6%) 9,869 12,284 3. Mahindra XUV700 4,119 – 4. Hyundai Alcazar 3,168 – 5. Mahindra Scorpio (-9.5%) 3,370 3,725 6. Tata Harrier (10.6%) 2,702 2,443 7. Skoda Kushaq 2,608 – 8. VW Taigun 2,432 – 9. MG Hector (-32%) 2,039 3,003 10. Tata Safari 1,210 –

The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the fifth position with 3,370 units in January 2022 as against 3,725 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY negative sales growth of 9.5 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Tata Harrier finished in the sixth position with 2,702 units against 2,443 units with a YoY volume increase of 10.6 per cent.

The Skoda Kushaq was the seventh most sold midsize SUV in the country last month as 2,608 units were registered while the Volkswagen Taigun was positioned eighth with 2,432 units. Both the five-seaters are based on the MQB A0 IN platform and are powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The MG Hector finished in the ninth position with 2,039 units as against 3,003 units in January 2021 with a YoY de-growth of 32 per cent. The Tata Safari rounded out the top ten with 1,210 units.