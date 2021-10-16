Top 10 Midsize SUVs In Sep 2021 – Creta, Seltos, Harrier, Kushaq, XUV700

Kia Seltos finished on top of the midsize SUV sales charts with 9,583 units against 9,079 units with 6 per cent YoY volume growth

In the month of September 2021, Kia Seltos beat Hyundai Creta to finish on top of the sales charts with 9,583 units as against 9,079 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 6 per cent. The Creta managed to record 8,193 unit sales against 12,325 units in September 2020 with 34 per cent YoY de-growth.

The Tata Harrier finished in the third position with 2,821 units as against 1,755 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY sales surge of 61 per cent. The MG Hector was the fourth most sold midsize SUV in the country as 2,722 units were registered against 2,410 units in September 2020 with a 13 per cent increase in volumes.

The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the fifth position with 2,588 units last month against 3,527 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 27 per cent YoY decline. The Skoda Kushaq found itself in the sixth position with 2,158 units while the Hyundai Alcazar managed to record 1,929 units. The S-Cross posted 1,529 units to end up in the eighth position.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Kia Seltos (6%) 9,583 9,079 2. Hyundai Creta (-34%) 8,193 12,325 3. Tata Harrier (61%) 2,821 1,755 4. MG Hector (13%) 2,722 2,410 5. Mahindra Scorpio (-27%) 2,588 3,527 6. Skoda Kushaq 2,158 – 7. Hyundai Alcazar 1,929 – 8. Maruti S-Cross (-27%) 1,529 2,098 9. Tata Safari 1,500 – 10. VW Taigun 1,461 – 11. Mahindra XUV700 1,370 – 12. Jeep Compass (137%) 1,311 554 13. Nissan Kicks (540%) 371 58 14. Renault Duster (107%) 275 133 15. MG ZS EV (79%) 227 127 16. Mahindra XUV500 (-73%) 160 595 17. Hyundai Kona EV (-97%) 1 29

It garnered 2,098 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with 27 per cent de-growth. The midsize and compact SUV segments have emerged as the favourites amongst consumers and the trend is reflected on the sales charts. Resultantly, a lot of activity has been seen in both classes as almost every manufacturer wants to grab a pie.

Just this year, the midsize SUV segment has witnessed launches such as Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Volkswagen Taigun, Mahindra XUV700 and Skoda Kushaq. The Tata Safari finished in the ninth position with 1,500 units while the Taigun recorded 1,461 units last month. The Mahindra XUV700 slotted in at eleventh with 1,370 units.



The Jeep Compass garnered 1,311 units against 554 units with 137 per cent YoY growth. The Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Kona Electric covered the remaining positions.