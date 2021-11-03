Top 10 Midsize SUVs In Oct 2021 – Seltos, Scorpio, Harrier, Taigun, Kushaq

Kia Seltos recorded 10,488 units in October 2021 to finish on top of the midsize SUV sales charts with a 17.8 per cent YoY growth

The midsize SUV segment has been all the rage in recent times and it has regularly been one of the hotly contested and resultantly more sought after spaces in the Indian market. In the month of October 2021, Kia Seltos finished on top of the midsize SUV sales charts with 10,488 units as against 8,900 units during the same period last year.

This led to YoY volume growth of 17.8 per cent for the Korean SUV. The Hyundai Creta, the prominent segment leader, could not manage to keep the top spot for the second month running as only 6,455 units were posted against 14,023 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY negative growth of 53.9 per cent.

The Mahindra XUV700 has been on a roll since its market debut as more than 65,000 bookings are made already. The midsize SUV is retailed in five- and seven-seater configurations with two engine and as many gearbox choices. The XUV700’s deliveries have commenced in India and Mahindra plans to deliver 14,000 units by January 14, 2022.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Kia Seltos (17.8%) 10,488 8,900 2. Hyundai Creta (-53.9%) 6,455 14,023 3. Mahindra XUV700 3,407 – 4. Mahindra Scorpio (-16.5%) 3,304 3,961 5. Tata Harrier (29%) 3,097 2,398 6. Volkswagen Taigun 2,551 – 7. MG Hector (-31.6%) 2,478 3,625 8. Skoda Kushaq 2,413 – 9. Tata Safari 1,735 – 10. Maruti S-Cross (-39.6%) 1,524 2,526

The first and second batches containing 25,000 units each were sold out within three hours on two separate days. The XUV700 comes with a host of segment-first features and is priced in an expansive range. The Mahindra Scorpio, likely due a big upgrade early next year, was the fourth most sold midsize SUV last month as 3,304 units were recorded.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 3,961 units, a YoY decline of 16.5 per cent was noted. The Tata Harrier ended up fifth with 3,097 units as against 2,398 units with 29 per cent growth while VW Taigun posted 2,551 units last month to finish sixth ahead of MG Hector, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Safari and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

The MG Hector slotted in at seventh with 2,478 units as against 3,625 units in October 2020 with a 31.6 per cent decline. The Tata Safari garnered 1,735 units to drive in behind Skoda Kushaq while the S-Cross posted 1,524 units with 39.6 per cent de-growth.