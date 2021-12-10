Top 10 Midsize SUVs In Nov 2021 – Creta, Taigun, Kushaq, Alcazar, Astor

Hyundai Creta was the most sold midsize SUV in the country in the month of November 2021 with a total of 10,300 units against 12,017 units with 14.2% de-growth

The Hyundai Creta made its Indian market debut back in 2015 and it has certainly made a strong impact in the midsize SUV segment to a point where its potential expanded exponentially. Currently, the midsize SUV space is one of the most sought after amongst customers and Creta still has a stronghold at the top courtesy of the second generation.

The all-new Hyundai Creta was introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo and it quickly disposed Kia Seltos to the second position. The facelifted version of the Creta was launched only recently in Southeast Asia and it could enter our domestic market sometime in 2022. The five-seater posted 10,300 units last month as against 12,017 units in November 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 14.2 per cent.

The Kia Seltos registered a cumulative domestic total of 8,959 units as against 9,205 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume decline of 5.9 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio slotted in at third with 3,370 unit sales as against 3,725 units in November 2020 with negative YoY volume growth of 9.5 per cent in comparison.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs In November (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (-14.2%) 10,300 12,017 2. Kia Seltos (-5.9%) 8,959 9,205 3. Mahindra Scorpio (-9.5%) 3,370 3,725 4. Mahindra XUV700 3,207 – 5. VW Taigun 2,849 – 6. Tata Harrier (18%) 2,607 2,210 7. Hyundai Alcazar 2,453 – 8. Skoda Kushaq 1,876 – 9. Tata Safari 1,424 – 10. MG Hector (-65%) 1,210 3,426

The second generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale sometime early next year and it could make a big impact as the latest Thar and XUV700 considering the popularity of the nameplate. Speaking of the XUV700, it was the fourth most sold midsize SUV in the country last month with a total of 3,207 unit sales.

Volkswagen introduced the Taigun midsize SUV under the India 2.0 project a few months ago and is underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. It is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol engine as in the Skoda Kushaq as both have plenty in common. It garnered 2,849 units in the month of November 2021.

Tata Motors’ Harrier recorded 2,607 units as against 2,210 units in November 2020 with a YoY growth of 18 per cent. The Hyundai Alcazar posted 2,453 units to finish in the seventh position ahead of Skoda Kushaq, Tata Safari and MG Hector while the MG Astor finished outside the top ten with just over 1,000 units.