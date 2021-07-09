Top 10 Midsize SUVs In June 2021 – Creta, Seltos, Hector, Safari, Alcazar

Hyundai Motor Group impressed by covering three of the top four positions in the mid-size SUV sales charts for the month of June 2021

The mid-size SUV segment is one of the hotly contested in recent years and it has seen manufacturers competing in aplenty to capitalise on the trend. The second-generation Hyundai Creta debuted early last year and it has certainly elevated the segment to newer heights. Last month, 9,941 units of the mid-size SUV were sold.

This when compared to the same month last year with 7,207 units, a YoY sales surge of 38 per cent. The Kia Seltos finished in the second position with 8,549 units as against 7,114 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 20 per cent positive YoY growth. The Scorpio finished in the third position with 4,160 units in the month of June 2021.

Compared to the same period twelve months ago with 2,574 units, the long-serving Mahindra SUV registered a healthy 62 per cent YoY increase in volume. The second generation Scorpio is expected to debut in the early parts of next year with a host of changes inside and out and it will likely help in further strengthening the brand’s market share in the mid-size space.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (38%) 9,941 7,207 2. Kia Seltos (20%) 8,549 7,114 3. Mahindra Scorpio (62%) 4,160 2,574 4. Hyundai Alcazar 3,103 – 5. MG Hector (61%) 3,002 1,867 6. Tata Harrier (213%) 2,041 653 7. Tata Safari 1,730 – 8. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1,441 0 9. Jeep Compass (221%) 789 246 10. Mahindra XUV500 (174%) 633 231 10. Citroen C5 Aircross 41 –

The Hyundai Alcazar posted 3,103 unit sales last month and fared better than many of its rivals. It comes with an appreciable list of standard features and is offered in 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine choices with six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions.

The MG Hector finished fifth with 3,002 units as against 1,867 units with 61 per cent sales increase while Tata’s Harrier recorded 2,041 unit sales last month. Its bigger sibling, the Safari, registered 1,730 unit sales and Maruti Suzuki’s S-Cross posted 1,441 units. Jeep gave Compass a much-needed facelift earlier this year and it has helped to a certain extent.

Last month, 789 units of the Compass were sold against just 246 units in June 2020 with 221 per cent volume increase. The Mahindra XUV500 slotted in at tenth with 633 units against 231 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 174 per cent positive growth. The Citroen C5 Aircross finished last with just 41 unit sales.