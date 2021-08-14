Top 10 Midsize SUVs In July 2021 – Creta, Seltos, Hector, Alcazar, Safari

Hyundai Creta led the way in the mid-size SUV segment ahead of Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio and MG Hector in the month of July 2021

The mid-size SUV segment is highly sought-after amongst customers and taking advantage, many brands are present in the space making it fiercely competitive. Ever since its debut, the Hyundai Creta has had a stronghold over the proceedings and the month of July 2021 was no exception as it posted mighty numbers compared to others.

The second-generation Creta posted 13,000 units last month against 11,549 units during the same period in 2020 with 12.5 per cent increase in volumes. The Kia Seltos recorded 6,983 units sales against 8,270 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 15.5 per cent negative volume growth.

The Mahindra Scorpio has long been a consistent seller in the mid-size SUV space and is due a big upgrade early next year. Mahindra has been working on the next generation Scorpio for quite some time now and it will have a thoroughly redesigned exterior and an updated interior with possible mechanical and powertrain changes.

Mid-Size SUVs (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (12.5%) 13,000 11,549 2. Kia Seltos (-15.5%) 6,983 8,270 3. Mahindra Scorpio (22.9%) 3,855 3,135 4. MG Hector (69%) 3,420 2,023 5. Hyundai Alcazar 3,001 – 6. Tata Harrier (170.6%) 2,666 985 7. Maruti S-Cross (337.2%) 1,972 451 8. Tata Safari 1,821 – 9. Jeep Compass (127.3%) 909 400 10. Mahindra XUV500 (9.51%) 891 813 11. Citroen C5 Aircross 40 –

Last month, the Scorpio was responsible for adding 3,855 units to Mahindra’s total as against 3,135 units during the same period twelve months ago with 22.9 per cent increase in volumes. The MG Hector posted 3,420 units in July 2021 against 2,023 units with 69 per cent jump in numbers while the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar impressed again.

The Alcazar is basically the three-row version of the regular Creta and it has been priced sensibly with a long list of standard safety features. It garnered 3,001 units last month to finish fifth ahead of Tata Harrier, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and its direct rival Tata Safari. The Harrier recorded 2,666 units with 170.6 per cent growth for sixth.

The S-Cross recorded 1,972 units with 337.2 per cent YoY growth and the Tata Safari garnered 1,821 units last month. The Jeep Compass slotted in at ninth with 909 units against 400 units during the same period in 2020 with 127.3 per cent sales surge. The Mahindra XUV500 was 20 units shy of the compass while Citroen’s maiden launch, C5 Aircross, could only manage 40 units.