Top 10 Midsize SUVs In August 2021 – Creta, Seltos, Harrier, Alcazar

Hyundai Creta continued to sit at the top of the midsize SUV sales standings in the month of August 2021 with 12,597 units

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) continued to lead the midsize SUV segment’s sales charts in the month of August 2021 as 12,597 units were recorded against 11,758 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 7 per cent. The Alcazar three-row SUV based on the Creta moved up the ladder to third with 3,468 units as well.

The Alcazar helps in the second-largest carmaker in the country further expanding its market share in the midsize SUV space. The Kia Seltos finished in the second position with a cumulative domestic tally of 8,619 units as against 10,655 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 19 per cent, and it was the most sold passenger vehicle for the British maker.

At fourth stood the MG Hector as it posted 3,276 unit sales as against 2,732 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume surge of 20 per cent. The recently launched Skoda Kushaq has been aiding Skoda in recording good sales numbers and in August 2021, it registered a total of 2,904 units to finish in the fifth position.

Midsize SUVs (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (7%) 12,597 11,758 2. Kia Seltos (-19%) 8,619 10,655 3. Hyundai Alcazar 3,468 – 4. MG Hector (20%) 3,276 2,732 5. Skoda Kushaq 2,904 – 6. Tata Harrier (62%) 2,743 1,694 7. Mahindra Scorpio (-22%) 2,606 3,327 8. Maruti S-Cross 2,522 2,527 9. Tata Safari 1,762 – 10. Jeep Compass (151%) 1,173 468 11. Mahindra XUV500 (-58%) 383 919 12. Citroen C5 Aircross 50 –

The Tata Harrier managed to record a healthy YoY growth of 62 per cent in the month of August 2021 with 2,743 units as against 1,694 units during the same period last year. The Mahindra Scorpio landed seventh with 2,606 units against 3,327 units in August 2020 with 22 per cent de-growth. With the ever-increasing competition, Mahindra will respond by bringing in the new generation Scorpio early next year.

It is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. Besides an updated chassis, the upcoming Scorpio will undergo evolutionary exterior and interior changes. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross garnered 2,522 units as against 2,527 units in August 2020 with almost flat growth.

Behind the S-Cross in the ninth position was the Tata Safari as it posted 1,762 units while the Jeep Compass registered 1,173 units against 468 units with a 151 per cent increase in numbers. The XUV500 could only manage 383 units and the advent of the XUV700 may further reduce its sales tally. The C5 Aircross recorded only 50 units last month.