Hyundai Creta posted a domestic tally of 12,463 units in April 2021 as it headed the mid-size SUV segment ahead of Kia Seltos and Mahindra Scorpio

The mid-size SUV and compact SUV segments are the hot commodities in the domestic market due to their huge popularity. Car manufacturers have certainly realised their importance over the last three years and consequently, we have seen new models entering both the spaces in a regular manner, as they aim to make the most out of them.

Hyundai has emerged as the most prominent UV seller in recent years courtesy of the Creta and Venue. The former gained a brand new generation early last year and it has really helped in getting back to the top of the sales charts ahead of Kia Seltos. The five-seater has stayed there ever since and even posted the best-selling numbers across the SUV segment as a whole.

Last month was no different, as the Hyundai Creta finished April 2021 as the most sold SUV in the country. It registered a total of 12,463 units to top the mid-size SUV sales table ahead of Kia Seltos, which recorded 8,086 unit sales. The Scorpio has been a stellar performer for Mahindra due to its consistency and it finished third with 3,577 units.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) April 2021 Sales April 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta 12,463 0 2. Kia Seltos 8,086 0 3. Mahindra Scorpio 3,577 0 4. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2,247 0 5. MG Hector 2,147 0 6. Tata Harrier 1,712 0 7. Tata Safari 1,514 0 8. Jeep Compass 846 0 9. Mahindra XUV500 717 0 10. Citroen C5 Aircross 220 0

The new generation Scorpio is certainly in the works and is expected to debut following the arrival of the XUV700, scheduled for this festive season. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross ended up as the fourth most sold SUV in its segment with 2,247 units while the MG Hector garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 2,147 units.

The Tata Harrier finished in the sixth position with 1,712 units while the seven-seater Tata Safari introduced earlier this year has been posting consistent sales tally. It managed to record 1,514 units in April 2021 as it ended up ahead of Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and the recently launched Citroen C5 Aircross.

The mid-size SUV segment will see plenty of action through 2021 as the Hyundai Alcazar, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Mahindra XUV700 are waiting in the pipeline.