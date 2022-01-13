Top 10 Midsize SUVs In 2021 – Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Alcazar, XUV700

Hyundai Creta was the topmost midsize SUV in the country in CY 2021 with 1,25,437 units against 96,989 units with a YoY growth of 29.3 per cent

In the Calendar Year 2021, Hyundai Motor India Limited had the Creta as its top-seller in the midsize SUV segment. The five-seater recorded a total of 1,25,437 unit sales last year as against 96,989 units during the same twelve-month period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 29.3 per cent. Its Kia cousin, the Seltos, finished second.

The Seltos garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 98,187 units in CY 2021 as against 96,932 units in the previous year of 2020 with a YoY positive sales growth of 1 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio was rewarded for its consistency with the third position as 36,945 unit sales were registered against 31,240 units in CY 2020.

This led to a YoY positive volume increase of 18.2 per cent. Capitalising on its popularity, Mahindra is all set to introduce a new generation Scorpio this year with a raft of revisions inside and out, and it will likely be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol in a similar fashion to the XUV700 but in different states of tune.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs In 2021 (YoY) 2021 Sales 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (29.3%) 1,25,437 96,989 2. Kia Seltos (1%) 98,187 96,932 3. Mahindra Scorpio (18.2%) 36,945 31,240 4. MG Hector (21.4%) 31,509 25,935 5. Tata Harrier (99%) 28,038 14,071 6. Hyundai Alcazar 17,708 – 7. Skoda Kushaq 14,013 – 8. Mahindra XUV700 11,964 – 9. Jeep Compass (123.6%) 11,652 5,209 10. Tata Safari 10,358 –

The MG Hector finished in the fourth position with 31,509 units as against 25,935 units in 2020 with a YoY growth of 21.4 per cent. The Tata Harrier endured a good year as 28,030 units were recorded against 14,071 units in the previous year of 2020 with a massive YoY volume surge of 99 per cent. The second half of the table had four newcomers.

The Hyundai Alcazar, launched midway through last year, has been well received amongst customers as 17,708 units were sold in CY 2021 as it finished in the sixth position. Skoda debuted its first vehicle based on the MQB A0 IN platform last year as the Kushaq stepped in with high anticipation and it finished seventh in the midsize sales table for 2021.

The five-seater posted 14,013 unit sales. The Mahindra XUV700 slotted in at eighth with 11,964 units as the midsize SUV already crossed 65,000 bookings. The Jeep Compass ended up ninth with 11,652 units against 5,209 units with a healthy growth of 123.9 per cent while the Tata Safari rounded out the top ten with 10,358 unit sales