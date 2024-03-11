Top 10 Midsize SUVs Feb 2024 – Creta, Scorpio, Vitara, Taigun, Elevate

In the sales table for top 10 midsize SUVs in February 2024, Hyundai Creta edged Mahindra Scorpio by a narrow margin with 15,276 units

In the month of February 2024, Hyundai’s Creta finished on top of the midsize SUV sales charts as 15,276 units were sold as against 10,421 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume increase of 47 per cent. The combined volume tally of Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 15,051 unit sales.

Compared to the same period twelve months ago with 6,950 unit sales, a YoY sales growth of 117 per cent was noted and it was the highest within the top ten. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was the third most sold midsize SUV in the country last month as 11,002 units were recorded against 9,183 units in February 2023 in India.

This led to a YoY positive volume growth of 20 per cent while the Mahindra XUV700 came in at fourth with 6,546 units as against 4,505 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 45 per cent. The Kia Seltos finished in the fifth position with 6,265 unit sales as against 8,012 units with a YoY volume de-growth of 22 per cent.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) February 2024 Sales February 2023 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (47%) 15,276 10,421 2. Mahindra Scorpio (117%) 15,051 6,950 3. Maruti Suzuki Vitara (20%) 11,002 9,183 4. Mahindra XUV700 (45%) 6,546 4,505 5. Kia Seltos (-22%) 6,265 8,012 6. Toyota Hyryder (69%) 5,601 3,307 7. Honda Elevate 3,184 – 8. Tata Harrier (25%) 2,562 2,054 9. MG Hector (-29%) 1,826 2,558 10. VW Taigun (-22%) 1,286 1,657

In the second half of the table, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder finished in the sixth position with 5,601 units as against 3,307 units in February 2023 with a YoY sales increase of 69 per cent. Honda’s Elevate landed seventh with 3,184 units and it has consistently been the best-selling model for the Japanese brand in recent months.

The Tata Harrier was the eighth most sold midsize SUV in India last month as 2,562 units were registered against 2,054 units in February 2023 with a YoY growth of 25 per cent. The MG Hector finished in the ninth position with 1,826 units as against 2,558 units with a YoY sales decline of 29 per cent.

The Volkswagen Taigun rounded out the top ten with 1,286 units as against 1,657 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales drop of 22 per cent in India.