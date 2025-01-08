Top 10 Midsize SUVs Dec 2024 – Creta, Scorpio, Curvv, Seltos, Taigun

Hyundai Creta finished on top of the midsize SUV sales table in December 2024 ahead of Mahindra Scorpio, XUV700 and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The midsize SUV segment in India witnessed the Hyundai Creta staying put in the top position in the final month of 2024. The Creta registered sales of 12,608 units, a 36 per cent growth compared to the 9,243 units sold in December 2023. Its consistent demand reinforces its status as a segment leader, bolstered by Hyundai’s competitive pricing in a feature-rich package.

Mahindra’s Scorpio followed closely, clocking 12,195 units, reflecting a 7 per cent rise from its 11,355 units sold the previous December. The Scorpio’s rugged build and strong off-road capability as well as its popularity, ensure its sustained popularity. In third place, the Mahindra XUV700 posted a significant 25 per cent growth, with sales rising to 7,337 units compared to 5,881 units in December 2023.

The presence of high-end technologies, powerful engine options and premium features in an expansive range has made it a favourite among SUV enthusiasts. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, positioned in fourth, reported sales of 7,093 units, marking a slight 2 per cent increase over its December 2023 figures of 6,988 units.

Rank Top 10 midsize SUVs December 2024 Sales December 2023 Sales 1 Hyundai Creta (36%) 12,608 9,243 2 Mahindra Scorpio (7%) 12,195 11,355 3 Mahindra XUV700 (25%) 7,337 5,881 4 Maruti Grand Vitara (2%) 7,093 6,988 5 Tata Curvv 4,994 – 6 Toyota Hyryder (-4%) 4,770 4,976 7 Kia Seltos (-72%) 2,830 9,957 8 Skoda Kushaq (-1%) 2,465 2,485 9 VW Taigun (-5%) 2,335 2,456 10 Tata Safari (-34%) 1,385 2,103

Maruti’s hybrid technology and fuel efficiency have helped it maintain a steady foothold, though its growth remains modest. Tata’s Curvv, introduced a few months ago, has made its presence felt in the market and a total of 4,994 units were sold in December 2024. Meanwhile, Toyota’s Hyryder experienced a 4 per cent decline in sales, with December 2024 figures at 4,770 units compared to 4,976 units the previous year.

The Kia Seltos dropped to seventh in the midsize SUV sales standings with 2,830 unit sales as against 9,957 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume decline of 72 per cent. The Skoda Kushaq came in eighth with 2,465 units as against 2,485 units with a YoY de-growth of 1 per cent.

Its sibling, the Volkswagen Taigun, garnered 2,335 units as against 2,456 units with a YoY drop of 5 per cent while the Tata Safari rounded out the top ten with 1,385 units as against 2,103 units with a YoY slump of 34 per cent.