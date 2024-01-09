Top 10 Midsize SUVs Dec 2023 – Scorpio, Hyryder, Elevate, Seltos

Check out the top midsize SUVs that dominated the Indian market in December 2023, from the rugged Mahindra Scorpio to the stylish Kia Seltos

December 2023 showcased a surge in the sales of midsize SUVs, with several models standing out for their impressive year-on-year (YoY) growth. Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N led the pack with a remarkable 62% increase, selling 11,355 units last month, emphasising the enduring popularity of these robust midsize SUVs.

Kia Seltos emerged as a strong contender, experiencing a substantial 66% YoY growth and securing second place in the rankings. With 9,957 units sold in December 2023, the Seltos showcased its appeal to Indian consumers seeking a blend of style and functionality in a midsize SUV option.

However, it wasn’t all upward trajectories in December. Hyundai Creta faced a slight decline with a 9% YoY dip in sales, with 9,243 units sold during that month. Despite the dip, the Creta maintained a significant presence in the midsize SUV market, balancing practicality and modern design elements.

10 Top-Selling Midsize SUVs In December 2023 Model (YoY Growth) December 2023 Sales December 2022 Sales Mahindra Scorpio, Scorpio N (+62%) 11,355 7,003 Kia Seltos (+66%) 9,957 5,995 Hyundai Creta (-9%) 9,243 10,205 Maruti Grand Vitara (+15%) 6,988 6,171 Mahindra XUV700 (+5%) 5,881 5,623 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (+18%) 4,976 4,201 Honda Elevate 4,376 – Skoda Kushaq (+14%) 2,485 2,186 Volkswagen Taigun (-9%) 2,456 2,691 MG Hector, Hector Plus (+39%) 2,184 1,575

With a decent 15% YoY growth, the Maruti Grand Vitara sold 6,988 units in December 2023, securing a strong fourth position on the midsize SUV sales chart. The Grand Vitara’s positive performance highlighted Maruti’s continued influence in the SUV segment.

The Mahindra XUV700 maintained its popularity, boasting a 5% YoY growth and selling 5,881 units. With its bold design and advanced features, the XUV700 continued to attract buyers, contributing to its solid sales figures, despite the long waiting period. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder displayed an impressive 18% YoY growth, selling 4,976 units in December 2023.

Honda Elevate, a new entrant, reached a sales figure of 4,376 units sold during the same period. Its sudden presence in the market showcased Honda’s commitment to diversifying its midsize SUV lineup. Next on the list is Skoda Kushaq, with a 14% YoY growth and 2,485 units sold. Volkswagen Taigun faced a minor setback, with a 9% YoY sales decline, selling 2,456 units. MG Hector twins (Hector and Hector Plus) closed the list with a noteworthy 39% YoY growth, selling 2,184 units in December 2023.