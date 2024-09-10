Top 10 Midsize SUVs August 2024 – Creta, Scorpio, Curvv, Hyryder, Elevate

In the sales chart of the top 10 midsize SUVs in August 2024, Hyundai Creta finished on top ahead of Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Hyundai Creta secured the top spot in the midsize SUV sales charts with 16,762 units sold, marking a commendable 21 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 13,832 units sold in August 2023. The Mahindra Scorpio range finished in the second spot with an impressive 13,787 units sold, a significant 39 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 9,898 units during the same period last year.

The combined sales of the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been consistent since their market debut. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Mahindra XUV700 finished in the third and fourth positions respectively with 9,021 and 9,007 units. The former recorded 11,818 units in August 2023 leading to a YoY sales decline of 24 per cent.

However, the latter posted a notable 38 per cent increase in YoY volume sales as 6,512 units were garnered during the corresponding period twelve months ago. The Kia Seltos finished in the fifth position with 6,536 unit sales as against 10,698 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 39 per cent in the domestic market.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) Sales In August 2024 Sales In August 2023 1. Hyundai Creta (21%) 16,762 13,832 2. Mahindra Scorpio (39%) 13,787 9,898 3. Maruti Grand Vitara (-24%) 9,021 11,818 4. Mahindra XUV700 (38%) 9,007 6,512 5. Kia Seltos (-39%) 6,536 10,698 6. Toyota Hyryder (59%) 6,534 4,121 7. Tata Curvv 3,455 – 8. MG Hector (-12%) 1,814 2,059 9. Honda Elevate (-39%) 1,723 2,822 10. VW Taigun (-16%) 1,628 1,943

In the second half of the table, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder finished in the sixth position with 6,534 units as against 4,121 units with a YoY sales surge of 59 per cent. The Tata Curvv, the new entrant in the midsize space, registered 3,455 unit sales. The SUV coupe’s range saw expansion with the arrival of the ICE variant earlier this month as well.

The MG Hector posted 1,814 units last month as against 2,059 units with a YoY de-growth of 12 per cent. MG is planning to launch the Windsor EV, an electric midsize crossover, on September 11 and it could be offered with two battery options. It will be a blend of an SUV and a sedan combining attributes of both body types.

The Honda Elevate finished in the ninth position with 1,723 units as against 2,822 units during the same period last year with a YoY drop of 39 per cent while the Volkswagen Taigun rounded out the top ten with 1,628 units.