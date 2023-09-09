Top 10 Midsize SUVs August 2023 – Creta, Vitara, Hyryder, XUV700, Seltos

Hyundai Creta posted 13,832 units in August 2023 as against 12,577 units with a YoY sales increase of 10 per cent

In the month of August 2023, Hyundai Creta finished on top of the midsize SUV sales table with a domestic tally of 13,832 units as against 12,577 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 10 per cent. The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta is only expected to hit the market in early 2024 with a number of changes inside and out.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was the second most sold midsize SUV in the country last month as 11,818 units were recorded. The recently facelifted Kia Seltos finished in the third position with a total of 10,698 units as against 8,652 units in August 2022 with a YoY positive volume increase of 24 per cent in India.

The Mahindra Scorpio received a big update last year and it has been performing consistently. The popular nameplate posted 9,898 units last month as against 7,056 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 40 per cent. The homegrown SUV maker will bring in the Bolero Neo Plus later this month.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) Sales In August 2023 Sales In August 2022 1. Hyundai Creta (10%) 13,832 12,577 2. Maruti Grand Vitara 11,818 – 3. Kia Seltos (24%) 10,698 8,652 4. Mahindra Scorpio (40%) 9,898 7,056 5. Mahindra XUV700 (8%) 6,512 6,010 6. Toyota Hyryder 4,121 – 7. Skoda Kushaq (28%) 2,409 1,876 8. MG Hector (7%) 2,059 1,917 9. VW Taigun (91%) 1,943 1,019 10. Tata Harrier (-35%) 1,689 2,596

It will be available in seven- and nine-seater configurations and will be slotted below the Scorpio Classic. The Mahindra XUV700 was the fifth most sold midsize SUV in India in August 2023 as 6,512 units were registered against 6,010 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales growth of 8 per cent.

In the second half of the table, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder, available in mild hybrid and strong hybrid guises, finished in the sixth position with a total of 4,121 units. It is rolled out from TKM’s Bidadi plant alongside its cousin, the Grand Vitara. The Skoda Kushaq came in at seventh with a total of 2,409 units against 1,876 units.

This led to a YoY volume increase of 28 per cent. The MG Hector finished in the eighth position with a total of 2,059 units against 1,917 units with a growth of 7 per cent. The Volkswagen Taigun and Tata Harrier, which is due a facelift soon, ended up ninth and tenth respectively.