Top 10 Midsize SUVs April 2024 – Creta, Scorpio, Hyryder, Elevate, Taigun

Hyundai Creta led the way in the midsize SUV sales charts for the month of April 2024 as it finished ahead of Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Hyundai Creta was the best-selling midsize SUV in India and it ranked third in the overall SUV sales in the month of April 2024. It recorded 15,447 units, up from 14,186 units during the same period in 2023, marking a 9 per cent year-over-year volume increase. It finished ahead of Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Mahindra Scorpio series comprising the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, along with the Bolero MUV, has been maintaining steady sales in India. In April 2024, the Scorpio contributed 14,807 units to Mahindra’s total, up from 9,617 units in April 2023, marking an impressive year-over-year growth of 54 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is retailed in an expansive range in India as CNG, mild hybrid and strong hybrid petrol versions are available. The five-seater is also positioned in a competitive manner and it has been posting consistent volume tally since its market debut. It garnered 7,651 units last month as against 7,742 units with a YoY decline of 1 per cent.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) Sales In April 2024 Sales In April 2023 1. Hyundai Creta (9%) 15,447 14,186 2. Mahindra Scorpio (54%) 14,807 9,617 3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (-1%) 7,651 7,742 4. Kia Seltos (-7%) 6,734 7,213 5. Mahindra XUV700 (29%) 6,134 4.757 6. Toyota Hyryder (24%) 3,252 2,616 7. Volkswagen Taigun (16%) 1,758 1,520 8. Honda Elevate 1,731 – 9. Skoda Kushaq (-46%) 1,159 2,162 10. MG Astor (45%) 1,019 704

The Kia Seltos was the fourth most sold midsize SUV last month as 6,734 units were registered against 7,213 units in April 2023 with a YoY de-growth of 7 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 recently saw the addition of new variants and a six-seater iteration and it posted 6,134 units last month against 4,757 units.

This led to a YoY positive sales increase of 29 per cent. In the second half of the table, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder finished in the sixth position with 3,252 units as against 2,616 units with a YoY growth of 24 per cent. VW Taigun came in seventh with 1,758 unit sales as against 1,520 units with a YoY growth of 16 per cent.

The Honda Elevate managed a total of only 1,731 units last month while the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun finished ninth and tenth respectively. The former posted 1,159 units against 2,162 units with a YoY drop of 46 per cent while the MG Astor recorded 1,019 unit sales against 704 units with a YoY growth of 45 per cent.