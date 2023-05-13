Top 10 Midsize SUVs April 2023 – Creta, Vitara, Scorpio, Seltos, Taigun

In the top ten table for Midsize SUVs in the month of April 2023, Hyundai Creta led the way ahead of Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos

The midsize SUVs are highly sought after in the Indian market over the last few years and understanding the customer trend, carmakers are bringing in new models making the segment tightly contested every month. The Hyundai Creta continues to sit on top of the sales charts with a domestic total of 14,186 units against 12,651 units in April 2022.

This led to a YoY positive sales growth of 12 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the second position with a total of 9,617 units as against 2,712 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY volume surge of 255 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been recording good sales numbers over the last few months.

The five-seater posted 7,742 units to finish third in the midsize SUV sales standings. The Kia Seltos could only finish fourth with a domestic tally of 7,213 units against 7,506 units with a YoY decline of 4 per cent. The heavily updated Seltos is expected to launch in a month or two and it will also get a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) April 2023 Sales April 2022 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (12%) 14,186 12,651 2. Mahindra Scorpio (255%) 9,617 2,712 3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7,742 – 4. Kia Seltos (-4%) 7,213 7,506 5. Mahindra XUV700 (6%) 4,757 4,494 6. MG Hector (114%) 3,103 1,448 7. Tata Harrier 2,783 2,785 8. Toyota Hyrder (3%) 2,616 – 9. Skoda Kushaq (-10%) 2,162 2,413 10. Volkswagen Taigun (-42%) 1,520 2,631

The Mahindra XUV700 slotted in at fifth with a total of 4,757 unit sales as against 4,494 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY growth of 6 per cent. Tata Motors’ Harrier sat seventh with 2,783 units and a near-flat growth. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder finished in the eighth position.

It has several commonalities with the Grand Vitara and is offered in an expansive range. The Hyryder posted 2,616 units while Skoda Kushaq ended up ninth. The MQB A0 IN platform based model garnered a total of 2,162 units last month as against 2,413 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 10 per cent.

The VW Taigun finished tenth with a total of 1,520 units against 2,631 units in April 2022 with a YoY drop of 42 per cent.