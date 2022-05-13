Top 10 Midsize SUVs April 2022 – Creta, Seltos, XUV700, Taigun, Safari

Hyundai Creta posted 12,651 units in April 2022 against 12,463 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY positive volume growth of 1.5 per cent

In the month of April 2022, Hyundai Creta continued to lead the way in the midsize SUV sales charts as 12,651 units were sold against 12,463 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY positive volume growth of 1.5 per cent. The Kia Seltos finished in the second position with 7,506 unit sales as against 8,086 units in April 2021.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 7.1 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 moved up to third in the top ten midsize SUV sales table as 4,494 units were registered. Since its debut, the XUV700 has been well received amongst customers. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was the fourth most sold midsize SUV in the country last month as 2,922 units were recorded.

In comparison to the same period in 2021 with 2,247 units, a YoY sales growth of 30 per cent was seen. The Mahindra Scorpio garnered a total of 2,712 units last month against 3,577 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales decline of 24.1 per cent. The teaser campaign for the new-gen Scorpio has already begun in India.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) April 2022 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (1.5%) 12,651 12,463 2. Kia Seltos (-7.1%) 7,506 8,086 3. Mahindra XUV700 4,494 – 4. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (30%) 2,922 2,247 5. Mahindra Scorpio (-24.1%) 2,712 3,577 6. Volkswagen Taigun 2,631 – 7. Hyundai Alcazar 2,422 – 8. Skoda Kushaq 2,413 – 9. Tata Safari (37%) 2,071 1,514 10. MG Hector (-33%) 1,448 2,147

It is expected to go on sale next month marking the twentieth anniversary since the SUV debuted way back in 2002. The existing model is expected to be sold alongside the new one and it will certainly help in having an extensive range. The 2022 Scorpio gets an array of changes inside and out and it will share powertrains with the XUV700 and Thar.

In the second half of the table, Volkswagen Taigun finished in the sixth position with 2,631 units ahead of Hyundai Alcazar, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Safari and MG Hector. The Taigun is the first VW model based on the MQB A0 IN platform as the Virtus is slated to launch in the coming weeks to further bolster its lineup.

The Alcazar posted 2,422 units while the Kushaq recorded 2,413 units, Safari with 2,071 units and the Hector with 1,448 units to round out the top ten.