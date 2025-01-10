Top 10 Interior Features Of Soon-Launching Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Creta Electric has a claimed range of up to 473 km on a single charge and its prices will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the eagerly anticipated Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled to take place in just a week. The midsize electric SUV has a claimed range of up to 473 km on a single charge and customers will have the flexibility to choose between two battery options Needless to say, it will be packed with features such as Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, six airbags as standard, drive modes, V2L, shift-by-wire tech, single-pedal driving, a suite of over 75 safety features including disc brakes on all four wheels. Here we have covered the top ten:

1&2. Two-Tone Cabin Theme & Floating Console

The Hyundai Creta Electric features a grey and navy dual-tone interior theme. Enhancing the overall appeal of the cabin is the ocean blue ambient lighting around the console. The floating console is a major highlight of the midsize EV’s interior, designed to offer an open and airy feel. Its open storage space combines utility with style, ensuring drivers have easy access to essentials.

3&4. Large Infotainment & Cluster

Equipped with a dual curvilinear display comprising a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, the Creta Electric is loaded with in-car connectivity-based features and latest technologies.

5&6. New Steering Wheel & Eco-Friendly Seats

The Hyundai Creta Electric’s exclusive three-spoke steering wheel adds a distinctive touch to its design. It features Morse code-inspired detailing. The eco-friendly seats are crafted from recycled materials including plastic bottles for fabric and corn extract for artificial leather.

7. Touch-Enabled Climate Control

The second largest car producer in the country has also presented a touch-enabled dual-zone automatic climate control system in the soon-launching Creta Electric. This feature allows drivers and co-passengers to set their ideal temperature while the driver-only mode optimises energy usage to enhance range efficiency.

8&9. Powered Front Seats & Powered Walk-In Device

The front row features eight-way powered seats, offering personalised adjustments for both driver and front passenger. For added convenience, the driver-side memory seat includes a welcome retract function, ensuring a seamless return to the preferred seating position. Rear passengers also benefit from a powered walk-in device for the front passenger seat, allowing adjustments to enhance legroom.

10. In-Car Payment System

The Creta Electric gets an in-car payment system that allows users to pay for EV charging directly through the infotainment display integrated with over 1,150 chargers nationwide. Additionally, it offers a Digital Key feature and an ADAS-linked regenerative braking system.