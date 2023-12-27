Top 10 Hotly Anticipated Compact Cars & SUVs In 2024

By
Team GaadiWaadi
-
toyota-bz-compact-suv-concept-1
Representational

From Hyundai’s facelifted Creta to Tata’s brand-new Curvv, explore the lineup of upcoming cars & SUVs in the Indian market in 2024

As the curtain rises on 2024, the automotive world in India seems to be revving up for an exhilarating show, promising a delightful array of compact cars and SUVs. With revamped classics, electrifying newcomers, and tech-savvy facelifts, get ready to witness a rollercoaster of innovation and style on the roads.

Buckle up, folks, for a merry ride into the future of automobiles! Let’s take a look at the 10 most exciting vehicles set to launch in 2024:

1. Kia Sonet Facelift

kia sonet GTX

First on the list is the recently revealed 2024 Kia Sonet, strutting onto the scene with its snazzy facelift and a bag full of feature upgrades. It gets restyled LED headlamps, a dapper 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a sprinkle of Level 1 ADAS. What’s more? The return of the diesel-manual combo is like a cherry atop this revamped sundae.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift

2024-Hyundai-Creta-Facelift-Spied-1.jpg

Hyundai’s star, the Creta facelift, is poised to steal hearts with a reimagined design (inspired by Hyundai Palisade), high-tech features, and a new turbo petrol engine option. Get ready for a tech-laden, head-turner of an SUV! As per reports, it is set to launch in early 2024, so stay tuned!

3. Toyota Taisor

toyota taisor rendering-2
Rendering

Toyota’s forthcoming Taisor, the rebadged version of Maruti Fronx and the replacement for Urban Cruiser, is slated to enter the sub-4-metre SUV segment soon. Its design will be quite similar to the Fronx, with a few Toyota-specific changes to differentiate between the two.

4. New-gen Maruti Swift

suzuki swift concept
New-Gen Swift

Now, onto the next-generation Maruti Swift, making heads turn with its swanky design tweaks, and an upgraded interior straight out of Fronx & Baleno’s playbook. It’s not just about looks; it’s packing a 1.2L petrol engine with strong hybrid capabilities, for optimising fuel economy.

5. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

2024-Mahindra-XUV300-Facelift-Spied.jpg
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Hold your breath for the soon-to-arrive Mahindra XUV300 facelift, as it gears up for its grand entrance with an angular makeover and a snazzy panoramic sunroof. What’s cooking under the hood? Well, the same engines, but with an option for a shiny new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option instead of an AMT.

6. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra-Bolero-Neo-Ambulance.jpg
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Ambulance

Mahindra’s Bolero Neo Plus, set to arrive soon, set to dominate the mid-budget family car segment with its 9-seater layout and a potent 2.2-litre diesel engine. Plus, whispers of an automatic gearbox and better off-roading tech have everyone intrigued.

7. New-gen Honda Amaze

2024-Honda-Accord-Japan.jpg
Representational

Honda’s ace up its sleeve, the new-gen Amaze, is on its way to the Indian market, channeling the swanky vibes from the new City sedan. ADAS tech, a larger free-standing touchscreen, and of course, the trusty 1.2L petrol engine are all part of the grand plan.

8. Tata Punch.ev

tata punch ev-2

Tata’s electrifying surprise, the Punch EV, has kept us waiting for a long time. We expect it to be unveiled in early 2024, with a complete launch following right after. Although the specs have not been revealed, whispers about its Ziptron powertrain and sleek design with a front-mounted charging socket have been floating around the internet for quite a while. This micro SUV will take on the likes of Citroen eC3, and promises an electrifying face-off.

9. Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer 2023 Auto Expo

Tata’s Altroz Racer Edition will rev up the excitement with sporty graphics, its more powerful turbo petrol engine, and a look that screams speed. It will likely launch in the second half of th next year, to attract young car enthusiasts towards the brand

10. Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv 1

Last but not least, Tata’s Curvv, is set to make a stylish entry as an EV, likely around early 2024, followed shortly later by its petrol (ICE) avatar. The promise of a 400-500 km range in the EV version has us itching for a test drive! The petrol model will be fairly powerful, with an expected power output of 125 bhp.