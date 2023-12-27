Top 10 Hotly Anticipated Compact Cars & SUVs In 2024

From Hyundai’s facelifted Creta to Tata’s brand-new Curvv, explore the lineup of upcoming cars & SUVs in the Indian market in 2024

As the curtain rises on 2024, the automotive world in India seems to be revving up for an exhilarating show, promising a delightful array of compact cars and SUVs. With revamped classics, electrifying newcomers, and tech-savvy facelifts, get ready to witness a rollercoaster of innovation and style on the roads.

Buckle up, folks, for a merry ride into the future of automobiles! Let’s take a look at the 10 most exciting vehicles set to launch in 2024:

1. Kia Sonet Facelift

First on the list is the recently revealed 2024 Kia Sonet, strutting onto the scene with its snazzy facelift and a bag full of feature upgrades. It gets restyled LED headlamps, a dapper 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a sprinkle of Level 1 ADAS. What’s more? The return of the diesel-manual combo is like a cherry atop this revamped sundae.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai’s star, the Creta facelift, is poised to steal hearts with a reimagined design (inspired by Hyundai Palisade), high-tech features, and a new turbo petrol engine option. Get ready for a tech-laden, head-turner of an SUV! As per reports, it is set to launch in early 2024, so stay tuned!

3. Toyota Taisor

Toyota’s forthcoming Taisor, the rebadged version of Maruti Fronx and the replacement for Urban Cruiser, is slated to enter the sub-4-metre SUV segment soon. Its design will be quite similar to the Fronx, with a few Toyota-specific changes to differentiate between the two.

4. New-gen Maruti Swift

Now, onto the next-generation Maruti Swift, making heads turn with its swanky design tweaks, and an upgraded interior straight out of Fronx & Baleno’s playbook. It’s not just about looks; it’s packing a 1.2L petrol engine with strong hybrid capabilities, for optimising fuel economy.

5. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Hold your breath for the soon-to-arrive Mahindra XUV300 facelift, as it gears up for its grand entrance with an angular makeover and a snazzy panoramic sunroof. What’s cooking under the hood? Well, the same engines, but with an option for a shiny new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option instead of an AMT.

6. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra’s Bolero Neo Plus, set to arrive soon, set to dominate the mid-budget family car segment with its 9-seater layout and a potent 2.2-litre diesel engine. Plus, whispers of an automatic gearbox and better off-roading tech have everyone intrigued.

7. New-gen Honda Amaze

Honda’s ace up its sleeve, the new-gen Amaze, is on its way to the Indian market, channeling the swanky vibes from the new City sedan. ADAS tech, a larger free-standing touchscreen, and of course, the trusty 1.2L petrol engine are all part of the grand plan.

8. Tata Punch.ev

Tata’s electrifying surprise, the Punch EV, has kept us waiting for a long time. We expect it to be unveiled in early 2024, with a complete launch following right after. Although the specs have not been revealed, whispers about its Ziptron powertrain and sleek design with a front-mounted charging socket have been floating around the internet for quite a while. This micro SUV will take on the likes of Citroen eC3, and promises an electrifying face-off.

9. Tata Altroz Racer

Tata’s Altroz Racer Edition will rev up the excitement with sporty graphics, its more powerful turbo petrol engine, and a look that screams speed. It will likely launch in the second half of th next year, to attract young car enthusiasts towards the brand

10. Tata Curvv

Last but not least, Tata’s Curvv, is set to make a stylish entry as an EV, likely around early 2024, followed shortly later by its petrol (ICE) avatar. The promise of a 400-500 km range in the EV version has us itching for a test drive! The petrol model will be fairly powerful, with an expected power output of 125 bhp.