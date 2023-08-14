Top 10 Hatchbacks Sold In July 2023 – Swift, Baleno, Glanza, Altroz

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was the most sold hatchback in India in the month of July 2023 as it finished ahead of Baleno and WagonR

In the month of July 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Swift finished on top of the hatchback sales charts as 17,896 units were sold against 17,539 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 2 per cent. The compact hatchback was also the most sold passenger car in the country last year and it will get a brand new generation next year.

The Baleno garnered a domestic tally of 16,725 units as against 17,960 units with a YoY decline of 7 per cent. The premium hatchback received a big update last year and since then, its volume numbers have only increased. The WagonR came in at third with a total of 12,970 units as against 22,588 units in July 2022 with a YoY drop of 43 per cent.

The Tata Tiago finished in the fourth position with a total of 8,982 units as against 6,159 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 46 per cent. Its sibling, the Altroz, came in at fifth with a local tally of 7,817 units last month as against 5,678 units with a YoY volume growth of 38 per cent.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In July 2023 Sales In July 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (2%) 17,896 17,539 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-7%) 16,725 17,960 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-43%) 12,970 22,588 4. Tata Tiago (46%) 8,982 6,159 5. Tata Altroz (38%) 7,817 5,678 6. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-22%) 7,099 9,065 7. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-47%) 5,337 10,000 8. Hyundai i20 (-27%) 5,001 6,873 9. Toyota Glanza (66%) 4,902 2,960 10. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (-47%) 3,223 6,130

In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level hatchback, the Alto, finished in the sixth position with a total of 7,099 units as against 9,065 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY negative growth of 22 per cent. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios slotted in at seventh with a total of 5,337 units as against 10,000 units with a YoY decline of 47 per cent.

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback was the eighth most sold hatchback in India last month as just over 5,000 units were registered against 6,873 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 27 per cent. The Toyota Glanza finished in the ninth position with a total of 4,902 units as against 2,960 units with a YoY positive growth of 66 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis finished in the tenth position with 3,223 units as against 6,130 units with a YoY volume drop of 47 per cent.