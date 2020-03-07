Top 10 Hatchbacks Sold In February 2020 – Swift, Wagon R, i20, Kwid

Maruti Suzuki Swift was the most sold car as well as hatchback in the country in February 2020 by garnering a total of 18,696 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has been dominating the affordable hatchback space for so long and the month of February 2020 did not see any difference as the top four positions were occupied by the brand. Overall, six Maruti Suzuki hatchacks featured in the top ten sales charts while Hyundai had three and Renault had one.

The Swift was the most sold hatchback as well as the most sold car in the country last month as 18,696 units were dispatched against 18,224 units during the same month last year with 3 per cent Year-on-Year sales growth. The Wagon R has certainly impressed with its consistent numbers over the last year or so.

Launched in January 2019, the third generation Wagon R has been performing well and last month, 18,235 units were sold against 15,661 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with 16 per cent volume increase. The Alto ended up third behind Swift and Wagon R by garnering 17,921 units last month.

Model Feb 2020 Feb 2019 Growth 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift 18,696 18,224 3% 2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 18,235 15,661 16% 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 17,921 24,751 -28% 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,585 17,944 -8% 5. Hyundai Grand i10 10,407 9,065 15% 6. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 9,578 New Launch – 7. Hyundai Elite i20 8,766 11,547 -24% 8. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 6,104 3,631 68% 9. Hyundai Santro 4,200 6,875 -39% 10. Renault Kwid 4,187 5,050 -17%

When compared to the same period in 2019, the entry-level small hatchback witnessed negative sales growth of 28 per cent as 24,751 units were sold during that time. The Baleno B2 segment hatchback finished fourth – three places ahead of its main rival Elite i20 with a domestic sales of 16,585 units as against 17,944 units with 8 per cent de-growth.

The Swift’s main competitor, Hyundai Grand i10, ended up fifth by recording 10,407 units as against 9,065 units during the same month last year with 15 per cent sales increase. The S-Presso micro SUV is mentioned in this chart due to its compact nature and it posted 9,578 units last month.

The Celerio is expected to get the new generation treatment in the near future and it finished eighth with a tally of 6,104 units while Hyundai’s Santo slotted in second to last with 4,200 units. Renault’s Kwid has certainly seen volume since the arrival of the facelift late last year and it rounded out the top ten with 4,187 units.