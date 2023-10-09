Top 10 Hatchbacks Sep 2023 – Baleno, Swift, Alto, i20, i10, Glanza

The list of top 10 hatchbacks in September 2023 saw the Maruti Suzuki Baleno finish on top ahead of WagonR, Swift and Alto

In the month of September 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), as expected, continued to dominate the hatchback segment as five out of the ten models belonged to the brand. The largest car producer in the country garnered a domestic tally of 18,417 units last month as against 19,369 units with a YoY negative growth of 5 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished in the second position with a total of 16,250 unit sales as against 20,078 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume de-growth of 19 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback posted a total of 14,703 units as against 11,988 units in September 2022 with a YoY positive sales increase of 23 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto was the fourth most sold hatchback in the country last month as 7,791 units were registered against 24,844 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a massive YoY sales decline of 69 per cent. The entry-level hatchback was followed by Tata Motors’ Tiago as it came home fifth with a total of 6,789 units.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) September 2023 Sales September 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-5%) 18,417 19,369 2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-19%) 16,250 20,078 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (23%) 14,703 11,988 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-69%) 7,791 24,844 5. Tata Tiago (-2%) 6,789 6,936 6. Tata Altroz (28%) 6,684 5,227 7. Hyundai i20 (-11%) 6,481 7,275 8. Hyundai Grand i10 (-45%) 5,223 9,459 9. Toyota Glanza (34%) 4,727 3,528 10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-40%) 3,246 5,390

In comparison to the same period last year with 6,936 units, a YoY volume drop of 2 per cent was noted. In the second half of the table, Tata Altroz posted 6,684 units as against 5,227 units with a YoY sales increase of 28 per cent. The Hyundai i20 finished in the seventh position with a total of 6,481 units as against 7,275 units with a YoY drop of 11 per cent.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was the eighth most sold hatchback in India last month as 5,223 units were recorded as against 9,459 units in September 2022 with a YoY negative sales growth of 45 per cent. The Toyota Glanza ended up ninth with a domestic tally of 4,727 units as against 3,528 units with a YoY sales increase of 34 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio rounded out the top ten with a total of 3,246 units last month as against 5,390 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 40 per cent.