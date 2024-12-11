Top 10 Hatchbacks Nov 2024 – Baleno, Swift, i10, Tiago, Glanza

In Nov 2024, the top 10 hatchback sales charts saw the Maruti Suzuki Baleno leading the way ahead of its siblings, the Swift and WagonR

India’s hatchback sales in November 2024 showed a notable market shift compared to the same month last year. Topping the list was the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which registered a 26 per cent year-over-year growth, climbing from 12,961 units in November 2023 to 16,293 units. Its strong performance resonates with its lasting popularity in the premium hatchback category.

Despite the Baleno’s success, the Maruti Suzuki Swift faced a 4 per cent decline, with sales slipping from 15,311 units last year to 14,737 units in November 2024. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR also struggled, experiencing a steep 16 per cent drop as sales fell from 16,567 to 13,982 units, indicating the customers’ shift towards budget SUVs.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto saw an 8 per cent reduction in sales, declining from 8,076 units to 7,467 units, hinting at shifting buyer preferences further. In contrast, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios recorded a notable 20 per cent increase, boosting its sales from 4,708 to 5,667 units.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In November 2024 Sales In November 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (26%) 16,293 12,961 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-4%) 14,737 15,311 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-16%) 13,982 16,567 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-8%) 7,467 8,076 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (20%) 5,667 4,708 6. Tata Tiago (-3%) 5,319 5,508 7. Hyundai i20 (-31%) 3,925 5,727 8. Toyota Glanza (-4%) 3,806 3,950 9. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (7%) 2,379 2,215 10. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (21%) 2,283 1,883

The Tata Tiago experienced a slight 3 per cent dip, with sales falling from 5,508 to 5,319 units. Meanwhile, the Hyundai i20 faced the sharpest decline, with sales dropping by 31 per cent from 5,727 units to 3,925 units, possibly impacted by increased competition from newer entrants in the premium hatchback sector.

Toyota’s Glanza registered a minor 4 per cent decrease with sales slipping from 3,950 to 3,806 units. However, Maruti Suzuki’s Celerio and S-Presso defied the trend. The Celerio recorded a 7per cent rise, climbing from 2,215 to 2,379 units while the S-Presso posted a decent 21 per cent surge, jumping from 1,883 to 2,283 units.

Overall, November 2024 displayed a mixed sales landscape for hatchbacks with Maruti Suzuki retaining its dominant market position while Hyundai and Tata Motors continued to retain the remaining positions along with Toyota.