Top 10 Hatchbacks Nov 2023 – Swift, Alto, i20, Altroz, Glanza, i10

In the list of top 10 hatchbacks for the month of November 2023, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished on top ahead of its siblings Swift, Baleno and Alto

In the month of November 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR finished on top of the hatchback sales charts as 16,567 units were sold against 14,720 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 13 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Swift was the second most sold hatchback in the country ahead of the Baleno and Alto.

The compact hatchback posted 15,311 unit sales against 15,153 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY growth of just 1 per cent. The Baleno premium hatchback finished in the third position with 12,961 units as against 20,945 units in November 2022 with a YoY negative volume growth of 38 per cent in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto entry-level hatch finished in the fourth position with 8,076 unit sales as against 15,663 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY negative volume growth of 48 per cent. The Hyundai i20 came in at fifth with a domestic tally of 5,727 units as against 7,236 units with a YoY decline of 21 per cent.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In November 2023 Sales In November 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (13%) 16,567 14,720 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (1%) 15,311 15,153 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-38%) 12,961 20,945 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-48%) 8,076 15,663 5. Hyundai i20 (-21%) 5,727 7,236 6. Tata Tiago (8%) 5,508 5,097 7. Tata Altroz (-3%) 4,955 5,084 8. Hyundai Grand i10 (-41%) 4,708 7,961 9. Toyota Glanza (-10%) 3,950 4,393 10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-11%) 2,215 2,483

In the second half of the table, Tata Motors’ Tiago finished in the sixth position with 5,508 units as against 5,097 units with a YoY volume increase of 8 per cent. The Altroz premium hatchback slotted in at seventh with a total of 4,955 units as against 5,084 units with a YoY drop of 3 per cent as it finished ahead of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The i10 garnered a total of 4,708 unit sales last month as against 7,961 units in November 2022 with a YoY volume de-growth of 41 per cent. The Toyota Glanza registered a total of 3,950 units as against 4,393 units with a YoY volume de-growth of 10 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio rounded out the top ten with 2,215 units. In comparison to the same month in 2022 with 2,483 units, a YoY sales decline of 11 per cent was noted.