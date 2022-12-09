Top 10 Hatchbacks Nov 2022 – Alto, Baleno, Swift, i10, i20, Altroz

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the most sold hatch in India in November 2022 as it finished ahead of its siblings the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift and Wagon R

In the month of November 2022, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno finished on top of the hatchback sales charts with a domestic tally of 20,945 units as against 9,931 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales surge of 111 per cent. The Baleno was also the most sold passenger car in the country last month.

The premium hatchback received a big update earlier this year as the evolutionary exterior changes and a brand new interior with more modern features and technologies have made a big difference and the good reception reflects in the sales table. The Alto range saw an expansion as well this calendar year as the new generation Alto K10 debuted a few months ago.

The entry-level hatchback posted 15,663 unit sales last month as against 13,812 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales growth of 13 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback finished in the third position with 15,153 units against 14,568 units in November 2021 with a YoY growth of 4 per cent.

Top 10 Hatchbacks November 2022 November 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (111%) 20,945 9,931 2. Maruti Suzuki Alto (13%) 15,663 13,812 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (4%) 15,153 14,568 4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (-13%) 14,720 16,853 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (46%) 7,961 5,466 6. Hyundai i20 (65%) 7,236 4,391 7. Tata Tiago (2%) 5,097 4,998 8. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (239%) 5,087 1,499 9. Tata Altroz (68%) 5,084 3,025 10. Toyota Glanza (131%) 4,393 1,904

The next generation Swift is currently under development and is expected to make its global debut sometime next year before reaching markets like India in early 2024. It will more likely be offered with a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder K-series DualJet strong hybrid petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 35-40 kmpl.

The Wagon R finished in the fourth position with 14,720 units as against 16,853 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 13 per cent. Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios was the fifth most sold hatchback in India last month as 7,961 units were registered against 5,466 units with a YoY growth of 46 per cent.

In the second half of the table, Hyundai’s i20 finished in the sixth position ahead of Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza.