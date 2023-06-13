Top 10 Hatchbacks May 2023 – Baleno, Swift, Tiago, Glanza, i20

Maruti Baleno was the most sold hatchback in India in May 2023 as it finished ahead of its siblings, Swift, WagonR and Alto

Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Baleno was the most sold passenger car in the country in the month of May 2023 and naturally, it became the best selling hatchback. The premium hatch posted a total of 18,733 units last month as against 13,970 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive sales increase of 34 per cent.

The Swift compact hatchback finished in the second position with a total of 17,346 units last month as against 14,133 units in May 2022 with a YoY volume growth of 23 per cent. The WagonR finished in the third position with a domestic tally of 16,258 units against 6,814 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago.

This led to a YoY sales decline of 3 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Alto entry-level hatchback finished in the fourth position with 9,368 unit sales against 12,933 units in May 2022 with a massive YoY decline of 28 per cent. The Tata Tiago slotted in at fifth with a total of 8,133 unit sales as against 4,561 units in May 2022 with a YoY growth of 78 per cent.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In May 2023 Sales In May 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (34%) 18,733 13,970 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (23%) 17,346 14,133 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-3%) 16,258 6,814 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-28%) 9,368 12,933 5. Tata Tiago (78%) 8,133 4,561 6. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-30%) 6,385 9,138 7. Hyundai i20 (37%) 6,094 4,463 8. Tata Altroz (10%) 5,420 4,913 9. Toyota Glanza (75%) 5,179 2,952 10. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (-10%) 4,551 5,029

In the second half of the table, Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios finished in the sixth position with a total of 6,385 units against 9,138 units with a YoY volume decline of 30 per cent. The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback posted 6,094 units as against 4,463 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 37 per cent.

The Tata Altroz finished in the eighth position with a total of 5,420 units against 4,913 units with a YoY growth of 10 per cent while the Toyota Glanza was the ninth most sold hatchback in the country last month. It competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz, and a total of 5,179 units were registered in May 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis finished in the tenth position with a total of 4,551 units as against 5,029 units in May 2022 with a YoY negative volume increase of 10 per cent.