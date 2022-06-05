Top 10 Hatchbacks May 2022 – WagonR, Baleno, Celerio, Tiago, i10, i20

Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished on top of the hatchback sales charts ahead of its siblings, the Baleno and the Alto

In the month of May 2022, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR finished on top of the hatchback sales charts with a total of 17,766 unit sales against 18,656 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 5 per cent. The Baleno premium hatchback was the second most sold hatch in the country last month as 10,938 units were recorded against 16,384 units in May 2021 with a YoY drop of 33 per cent.

The Alto entry-level hatchback finished in the third position with 10,443 units against 17,303 units during the same period twelve months ago with YoY negative volume growth of 40 per cent. The Grand i10 Nios slotted in at fourth with a total of 9,123 units against 11,540 units in May 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 21 per cent.

It outsold its main rival Maruti Suzuki Swift last month. The Swift compact hatchback recorded 8,898 units against 18,316 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales de-growth of 51 per cent. The Celerio received a major upgrade late last year as the second generation came about based on the Heartect platform with a slew of changes inside and out.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In May 2022 Sales In May 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-5%) 17,766 18,656 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-33%) 10,938 16,384 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-40%) 10,443 17,303 4. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-21%) 9,123 11,540 5. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-51%) 8,898 18,316 6. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (1825%) 7,066 367 7. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (-13%) 6,694 7,738 8. Tata Tiago (-24%) 5,062 6,656 9. Hyundai i20 (-6%) 4,707 5,002 10. Tata Altroz (-36%) 4,266 6,649

It has been well received amongst customers as 7,066 units were sold last month with 1825 per cent YoY growth. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso finished in the seventh position with 6,694 unit sales against 7,738 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY drop of 13 per cent.

Tata Motors’ Tiago registered a cumulative domestic tally of 5,062 units against 6,656 units in May 2021 with a YoY decline of 24 per cent. The Hyundai i20 competes against Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Honda Jazz locally and it posted 4,707 units against 5,002 units with a YoY de-growth of 6 per cent.

The Altroz rounded out the top ten with a total of 4,266 units against 6,649 units with a volume drop of 36 per cent.