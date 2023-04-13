Top 10 Hatchbacks March 2023 – Baleno, Swift, Tiago, Glanza, i20

Maruti Suzuki Swift led the way ahead of WagonR, Baleno and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in the hatchback sales table in March 2023

In the month of March 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Swift finished on top of the hatchback sales standings as 17,559 units were sold against 13,623 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 29 per cent. The WagonR was the second most sold hatchback in the country last month.

The tall riding hatchback registered a total of 17,305 unit sales as against 24,634 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a massive YoY decline of 30 per cent. The Baleno premium hatchback finished in the third position with 16,168 units as against 14,520 units in March 2022 with a YoY volume growth of 11 per cent.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios managed a total of 9,304 units last month as against 9,687 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative volume growth of 4 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Alto garnered a domestic tally of 9,139 unit sales as against 7,621 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 20 per cent.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) March 2023 Sales March 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (29%) 17,559 13,623 2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-30%) 17,305 24,634 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (11%) 16,168 14,520 4. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-4%) 9,304 9,687 5. Maruti Suzuki Alto (20%) 9,139 7,621 6. Tata Tiago (84%) 7,366 4,002 7. Hyundai i20 (41%) 6,596 4,693 8. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-28%) 4,646 6,442 9. Tata Altroz (-18%) 3,862 4,727 10. Toyota Glanza (13%) 3,365 2,987

In the second half of the table, Tata Motors’ Tiago slotted in at sixth with 7,366 unit sales as against 4,002 units during the corresponding month in 2022 with a YoY volume surge of 84 per cent. The Hyundai i20 premium hatch could only manage seventh as 6,596 units were recorded against 4,693 units with a YoY volume increase of 41 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio finished eighth with 4,646 unit sales as against 6,442 units in March 2022 with YoY sales de-growth of 28 per cent. The Tata Altroz recorded a total of 3,862 units against 4,727 units with a YoY decline of 18 per cent. The CNG version of the Altroz is expected to launch next month in India with a dual CNG tank setup helping in not compromising the bootspace.

It will be powered by the familiar 1.2L NA petrol engine. The Toyota Glanza finished in the tenth position with 3,365 unit sales as against 2,987 units with a YoY growth of 13 per cent while Maruti Suzuki Ignis finished outside top ten with 2,760 units.