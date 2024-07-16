Top 10 Hatchbacks June 2024 – Swift, Baleno, Tiago, i20, Altroz

In the top 10 hatchback sales charts for June 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Swift secured the top position, outperforming the Baleno, WagonR and Alto

In June 2024, Maruti Suzuki’s newly introduced generation of the Swift topped the hatchback sales charts, with 16,422 units sold domestically. This represents a 3% increase compared to the 15,955 units sold in the same month last year. The WagonR, known for its elevated design, was the third best-seller, with 13,790 units sold, following the Baleno.

This led to a 21% year-on-year decline from the 17,481 units sold in June 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno took second place with 14,895 units, up from 14,077 units, showing a 6% year-on-year increase. The Alto ranked fourth, with 7,775 units sold, down 31% from 11,323 units during the same period last year.

The Tata Tiago came in sixth, with 5,174 units sold compared to 8,135 units, reflecting a 36% year-on-year decrease. In June 2024, the Hyundai i20 placed fifth among hatchbacks, selling 5,315 units, down from 6,162 units the previous year, representing a 14% year-on-year decline. It ranked two spots higher than its smaller sibling, the Grand i10 Nios.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In June 2024 Sales In June 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (3%) 16,422 15,955 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (6%) 14,895 14,077 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-21%) 13,790 17,481 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-31%) 7,775 11,323 5. Hyundai i20 (-14%) 5,315 6,162 6. Tata Tiago (-36%) 5,174 8,135 7. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-22%) 4,948 6,321 8. Toyota Glanza (19%) 4,118 3,467 9. Tata Altroz (-46%) 3,937 7,250 10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-12%) 2,985 3,399

Notably, all top ten hatchbacks, except for the Swift, Baleno, and its rebadged counterpart Glanza, saw a year-on-year decrease in sales. This trend suggests a general decline in hatchback popularity as more customers shift towards compact SUVs. The Tata Altroz registered 3,937 units in sales, a decrease from 7,250 units in the same period last year, marking a 46% year-on-year decline and placing it in ninth position.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios secured seventh place with 4,948 units sold, down from 6,321 units, reflecting a 22% decrease in sales. Tata recently revamped the Altroz lineup by removing certain variants and introducing the new top-spec Altroz Racer trim a few weeks ago. The Altroz Racer features a performance-oriented 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that delivers 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission only.

The Toyota Glanza achieved sales of 4,118 units, up from 3,467 units the previous year, representing a 19% year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio secured the tenth position with 2,985 units sold, down from 3,399 units in the same period last year, reflecting a 12% year-on-year decline.