Top 10 Hatchbacks June 2022 – WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Altroz, i10, i20

Maruti Suzuki dominated the hatchback sales charts in June 2022 as it had six models in the top ten while Hyundai and Tata had two each

Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR finished on top of the sales charts in the month of June 2022 as 19,190 units were sold against 19,447 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 1 per cent. The Swift compact hatch was the second most sold hatchback in the country last month.

It garnered a total of 16,213 unit sales against 17,727 units in June 2021 with a YoY volume decline of 9 per cent. The Baleno finished in the third position with 16,103 units against 14,701 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 10 per cent.

The Alto entry-level hatchback was the fourth most sold hatch in India last month as 13,790 units were recorded against 12,513 units in June 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 10 per cent. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios finished in the fifth position with 8,992 units against 8,787 units during the same period last year.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In June 2022 Sales In June 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-1%) 19,190 19,447 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-9%) 16,213 17,727 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (10%) 16,103 14,701 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (10%) 13,790 12,513 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (2%) 8,992 8,787 6. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (1055%) 8,683 752 7. Hyundai i20 (25%) 7,921 6,333 8. Tata Altroz (-15%) 5,366 6,350 9. Tata Tiago (9%) 5,310 4,881 10. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (38%) 4,960 3,583

This led to a YoY sales growth of 2 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio posted a cumulative domestic tally of 8,683 units against 752 units in June 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 1055 per cent. The second-generation Celerio introduced late last year has been well received amongst customers.

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback finished in the seventh position with 7,921 unit sales against 6,333 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 25 per cent. One of its main rivals, the Tata Altroz, recorded a total of 5,366 units against 6,350 units in June 2021 with a negative YoY growth of 15 per cent.

The Tata Tiago compact hatchback managed a total of 5,310 units against 4,881 units with a YoY volume increase of 9 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki Ignis finished in the tenth position with 4,960 units against 3,583 units in June 2021 with a YoY growth of 38 per cent.