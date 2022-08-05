Top 10 Hatchbacks June 2022 – Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Altroz, i10, i20

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R finished on top of the hatchback sales table with 22,588 units against 22,836 units in July 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 1 per cent

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was the most sold hatchback in the country in the month of July 2022 as 22,588 units were recorded against 22,836 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 1 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was positioned second with a cumulative domestic tally of 17,960 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 14,729 units, YoY positive volume growth of 22 per cent was noted. The Maruti Suzuki Swift compact hatch finished in the third position with 17,539 units against 18,434 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales de-growth of 5 per cent in India.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso climbed up the order to the fourth position with 11,268 units last month as against 6,818 units during the same period in 2021 with a healthy YoY surge of 65 per cent. The updated S-Presso was launched only recently with the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-series petrol engine with idle start/stop technology.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In July 2022 Sales In July 2021 1. Maruti WagonR (-1%) 22,588 22,836 2. Maruti Baleno (22%) 17,960 14,729 3. Maruti Swift (-5%) 17,539 18,434 4. Maruti S-Presso (65%) 11,268 6,818 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (7%) 10,000 9,379 6. Maruti Alto (-30%) 9,065 12,867 7. Hyundai i20 (5%) 6,873 6,518 8. Maruti Celerio 6,854 2 9. Tata Altroz (-12%) 6,159 6,980 10. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (61%) 6,130 3,797

The powertrain develops 67 hp and 89 Nm and the same unit will be used on the upcoming Alto K10, which will be launched on August 18. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios finished in the fifth position with 10,000 unit sales against 9,379 units in July 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 7 per cent as it outsold the Alto entry-level hatchback.

The Alto posted 9,065 unit sales against 12,867 units in July 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 30 per cent while the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback ended up seventh with a total of 6,873 units against 6,518 units in July 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 5 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio had its new generation introduced late last year.

It has been well received amongst customers as 6,854 units were sold while the Tata Altroz premium hatch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis rounded out the table in ninth and tenth positions respectively.