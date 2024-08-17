Top 10 Hatchbacks July 2024 – Swift, WagonR, Tiago, i20, Altroz, i10

In the top 10 hatchback sales table for July 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Swift finished on top ahead of WagonR, Baleno and Alto

In July 2024, Maruti Suzuki’s new generation Swift led the hatchback sales charts with 16,854 units sold in India. This marks a 3% decline from the 17,896 units sold during the same month the previous year. The WagonR, recognized for its high-riding design, secured the second spot with 16,191 units, surpassing the Baleno.

As a result, there was a 25% year-on-year drop from the 12,970 units sold in June 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno claimed third place with 9,309 units, down from 16,725 units, reflecting a significant 44% year-on-year decline. The Alto secured the fourth spot, with 7,353 units sold compared to 7,099 units in the same month last year.

The Tata Tiago secured fifth place, with 5,665 units sold, down from 8,982 units, marking a 37% year-on-year decrease. In July 2024, the Hyundai i20 ranked sixth among hatchbacks, selling 4,937 units, a slight 1% decline from 5,001 units in the previous year. It positioned itself just ahead of its smaller sibling, the Grand i10 Nios.

Also Read: Tata Punch Is Now India’s Best Selling Car, Beats WagonR & Swift

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In July 2024 Sales In July 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-6%) 16,854 17,896 2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (25%) 16,191 12,970 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-44%) 9,309 16,725 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto 7,353 7,099 5. Tata Tiago (-37%) 5,665 8,982 6. Hyundai i20 (-1%) 4,937 5,001 7. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-8%) 4,922 5,337 8. Toyota Glanza (-1%) 4,836 4,902 9. Tata Altroz (-56%) 3,444 7,817 10. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (5%) 2,607 2,491

Interestingly, among the top ten hatchbacks, only the WagonR, Alto, and S-Presso avoided a year-on-year decline in sales. This trend indicates a broader shift in customer preference towards compact SUVs, leading to a decline in hatchback popularity. The Tata Altroz, with 3,444 units sold, saw a significant 56% year-on-year drop from 7,817 units sold in the same period last year, placing it in ninth position.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios achieved seventh place with 4,922 units sold, a decline from 5,337 units, indicating an 8% drop in sales. Recently, Tata refreshed the Altroz lineup by discontinuing some variants and launching the new top-spec Altroz Racer. The Altroz Racer is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine focused on performance, delivering 120 PS of power and 170 Nm.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Variant Wise Features Explained In Detail

The Toyota Glanza recorded sales of 4,836 units, slightly down from 4,902 units in the previous year, marking a 1% year-on-year decline. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso took the tenth spot with 2,607 units sold, an increase from 2,491 units during the same period last year, showing a 5% year-on-year growth.