Top 10 Hatchbacks Jan 2024 – Baleno, Swift, Tiago, i10, WagonR

In the top 10 hatchbacks in Jan 2024 sales table, Maruti Suzuki Baleno led the way ahead of its siblings, WagonR, Swift and Alto

Hatchback Models (YoY) Sales In January 2024 Sales In January 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (20%) 19,630 16,357 2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-13.2%) 17,756 20,466 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-6.5%) 15,370 16,440 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-42.1%) 12,395 21,411 5. Hyundai i20 (-13.4%) 7,083 8,185 6. Hyundai Grand i10 (-21.6%) 6,865 8,760 7. Tata Tiago (-28.2%) 6,482 9,032 8. Tata Altroz (-13%) 4,935 5,675 9. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (28.9%) 4,406 3,418 10. Toyota Glanza (12.4%) 3,740 3,327

