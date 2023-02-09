Top 10 Hatchbacks Jan 2023 – Alto, Baleno, Tiago, Altroz, Swift

Maruti Suzuki Alto was the most sold hatchback in January 2023 as it finished ahead of WagonR, Swift and Baleno

In January 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Alto regained the top position as the most sold passenger car in the country and it was also the highest sold hatchback. The arrival of the new generation Alto K10 has really helped in recording over 21,400 unit sales and in comparison to the same period last year, a YoY surge of 73 per cent was noted.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished in the second position with 20,466 unit sales as against 20,334 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 1 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback finished third with a total of 16,440 units as against 19,108 units in January 2022 with a YoY negative growth of 14 per cent.

The next generation Swift will reportedly debut in the first half of next year in India with evolutionary exterior changes and a more premium interior. In addition, it will be powered by a new 1.2-litre strong hybrid engine, enabling a claimed fuel economy of 35-40 kmpl. Its sedan sibling, the Dzire, will also get similar updates in 2024.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) January 2023 Sales January 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto (73%) 21,411 12,342 2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (1%) 20,466 20,334 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-14%) 16,440 19,108 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (141%) 16,357 6,791 5. Tata Tiago (74%) 9,032 5,195 6. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (28%) 8,760 6,841 7. Hyundai i20 (26%) 8,185 6,505 8. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (193%) 5,842 1,993 9. Tata Altroz (25%) 5,675 4,525 10. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (-36%) 4,035 6,292

The Baleno posted a domestic tally of 16,357 units last month as against 6,791 units during the same period twelve months ago with a massive YoY positive growth of 141 per cent. The premium hatchback received a massive update nearly a year ago and it has worked wonders in increasing the volume sales and more crucially further extending the gap to its main rivals like the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.

The Tata Tiago finished in the fifth position with 9,032 units against 5,195 units in January 2022 with a YoY growth of 74 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios finished sixth with a total of 8,760 units against 6,841 units with a YoY growth of 28 per cent. Only a few weeks ago, the compact hatch gained a mid-cycle update.

The Hyundai i20 came in at seventh with 8,185 units against 6,505 units with a YoY growth of 26 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis ended up eighth ahead of Tata Altroz and S-Presso.