Top 10 Hatchbacks In Sep 2021 – Alto, Baleno, Altroz, i20, Tiago, Kwid

Maruti Suzuki recorded 12,143 units with the Alto as it finished on top of the hatchback sales charts in September 2021 with 33 per cent de-growth

In the month of September 2021, the passenger car industry endured a massive YoY de-growth of 36.6 per cent and it was mainly due to the production constraints caused by semiconductor shortage across the board. In the hatchback class, the Alto entry-level model finished on top of the sales charts with 12,143 units as against 18,246 units in September 2020.

This led to negative YoY volume growth of 33 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished in the second position with 8,077 units as against 19,433 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY sales decrease of 58 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ended up as the third most sold hatchback in the country in the month of September 2021.

The tall-riding hatch garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 7,632 units as against 17,581 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 57 per cent drop in volumes. The Tata Altroz endured the least de-growth and it should be appreciated for its consistent sales numbers in recent months – often positioned second in the premium hatchback space.

Models (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Alto (-33%) 12,143 18,246 2. Maruti Baleno (-58%) 8,077 19,433 3. Maruti WagonR (-57%) 7,632 17,581 4. Tata Altroz (-3%) 5,772 5,952 5. Hyundai i20 (-48%) 5,153 9,852 6. Tata Tiago (-16%) 5,121 6,080 7. Hyundai Grand i10 (-60%) 4,168 10,385 8. Maruti S-Presso (-69%) 2,793 9,000 9. Renault Kwid (-40%) 2,710 4,513 10. Maruti Swift (-88.87%) 2,520 22,643

With only 3 per cent YoY de-growth, the ALFA ARC platform based model posted 5,772 units as against 5,952 units during the same period in 2020. One of its main rivals, the Hyundai i20, finished closely behind in the fifth position as just over 600 units separated them. The third-gen i20 recorded 5,153 units as against 9,852 units during the same period last year.

This led to a massive YoY decline of 48 per cent. In the second half of the table, Tata Motors finished in the sixth position with 5,121 unit sales as against 6,080 units during the same period last year with negative sales growth of 16 per cent. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was the seventh most sold hatchback in India with 4,168 units.

The Korean hatchback endured a huge YoY decline of 60 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso slotted in at eighth with 2,793 units as against 9,000 units in September 2020 with 69 per cent YoY de-growth while the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Swift rounded out the top ten with 2,710 units and 2,520 units respectively.