Top 10 Hatchbacks In October 2021 – Alto, Baleno, i10, Altroz, Kwid, i20

Maruti Suzuki Alto led Baleno, Wagon R and Swift in the hatchback sales table for the month of October 2021

In the month of October 2021, Maruti Suzuki had the Alto finish at the top of the hatchback sales charts as 17,389 units were recorded against 17,850 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume decline of 2.5 per cent. Its bigger sibling, the Baleno, was the second most sold hatchback in the country last month.

The premium hatchback competing against Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and VW Polo garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 15,573 units last month as against 21,971 units in October 2020 with 29 per cent negative growth. The Wagon R tall-riding hatch posted 12,335 units against 18,703 units during the same period last year.

This led to a YoY sales decline of 34 per cent as it finished ahead of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The Swift registered a massive YoY volume decline of 62.6 per cent as only 9,180 units were posted last month against 24,589 units. Its main rival, the Grand i10 Nios, was the fifth most sold hatchback in the country.

Models (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Alto (-2.5%) 17,389 17,850 2. Maruti Baleno (-29%) 15,573 21,971 3. Maruti WagonR (-34%) 12,335 18,703 4. Maruti Swift (-62.6%) 9,180 24,589 5. Hyundai Grand i10 (-56.8%) 6,042 14,003 6. Tata Altroz (-23.8%) 5,128 6,730 7. Maruti S-Presso (-58.1%) 4,442 10,612 8. Hyundai i20 + i20 N Line (-47.4%) 4,414 8,399 9. Tata Tiago (-33.5%) 4,040 6,083 10. Renault Kwid (-49.3%) 2,723 5,371

The Korean budget-friendly hatch posted 6,042 units against just over 14,000 units with 56.8 per cent negative volume growth. In the second half of the table, the Tata Altroz managed to garner 5,128 units in the month of October 2021 as against 6,730 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 23.8 per cent de-growth.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso recorded 4,442 unit sales last month against 10,612 units during the same period in 2020 with a 58.1 per cent volume slump. The combined sales of Hyundai i20 and the recently launched i20 N Line stood at 4,414 units as against 8,399 units with a de-growth of 47.4 per cent in the Indian market.

Tata Motors’ entry-level Tiago hatchback finished in the ninth position with 4,040 units as against 6,083 units during the same period in 2020 with 33.5 per cent de-growth while Renault Kwid rounded out the top ten hatchback table with 2,723 units and a decline of 49.3 per cent on YoY basis.