Top 10 Hatchbacks In Nov 2021 – Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Tiago, Altroz

Maruti Suzuki certainly dominates the Indian car market with its range of hatchbacks and it reflects on the monthly sales charts. The Wagon R was the best-selling car in the country in the month of November 2021 as 16,853 units were sold against 16,256 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 3.6 per cent.

The Swift compact hatchback gained a mild update earlier this year with the introduction of new colour schemes and other changes. It garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 14,568 units as against 18,498 units in November 2020 with a YoY volume decline of 21 per cent. The Alto entry-level hatchback slotted in at third with 13,812 unit sales.

This when compared to the corresponding period in 2020 with 15,321 units, a YoY volume decline of 9.8 per cent was seen. Maruti Suzuki is working on the next generation Alto as well and is expected to debut in the second half of next year. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is also preparing to launch the heavily updated Baleno in 2022 while a host of new SUVs and Jimny are also slated to enter the market in the near future.

Models (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Wagon R (3.6%) 16,853 16,256 2. Maruti Swift (-21%) 14,568 18,498 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-9.8%) 13,812 15,321 4. Maruti Baleno(-44.4%) 9,931 17,872 5. Maruti Celerio (-8.6%) 5,969 6,533 6. Hyundai Grand i10 (-60%) 5,486 14,003 7. Tata Tiago (-15%) 4,998 5,890 8. Hyundai i20 & N Line (-51.7%) 4,391 9,096 9. Maruti S-Presso (-44.9%) 3,861 7,018 10. Tata Altroz (-51.6%) 3,025 6,260

The second-generation Celerio made its local debut only a few weeks ago and it garnered a total of 5,969 units against 6,533 units in November 2020 with a YoY decline of 8.6 per cent. In the second half of the table, Hyundai had the Grand i10 Nios finish in the sixth position with 5,486 units as against 14,003 units (50 per cent YoY de-growth).

The Tiago finished in the seventh position with 4,998 unit sales in the month of November 2021 as against 5,890 units during the same period last year with YoY negative volume growth of 15 per cent. Hyundai’s i20 and i20 N Line combined to register a total of 4,391 unit sales as against 9,096 units with a YoY volume slump of 51.7 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso finished in the ninth position with 3,861 units as against 7,018 units in November 2020 with a YoY decline of 44.9 per cent while Tata Altroz rounded out the sales charts with a tally of 3,025 units.