Top 10 Hatchbacks In May 2021 – Baleno, i20, Alto, Altroz, Tiago

Maruti Suzuki covered five positions in the top ten while Hyundai had three and Tata with two models in the top 10 sales table for the month of May 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) dominate the hatchback scene in the domestic market and it reflects on the sales tally they endure every month. In the top ten most sold hatchbacks table for the month of May 2021, five Maruti Suzuki models were present while Hyundai had three and Tata with two models.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift finished on top of the sales charts with 7,005 units last month as against 597 units during the same period in 2020 with 1073 per cent volume growth. The Baleno slotted in at second with 4,803 units as against 1,587 units during the corresponding month last year with 86 per cent Year-on-Year jump.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios finished in the third position with 3,804 units as against 718 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 430 per cent positive YoY volume increase. The i20 premium hatch was the fourth most sold hatchback in the country last month as 3,440 units were recorded against 878 units with 291 per cent sales growth.

Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks (YoY) May 2021 Sales May 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (1073%) 7,005 597 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (86%) 4,803 1,587 3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (430%) 3,804 718 4. Hyundai i20 (291%) 3,440 878 5. Maruti Alto (114%) 3,220 1,506 6. Tata Altroz (110%) 2.896 1,379 7. Tata Tiago (192%) 2,502 857 8. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (74%) 2,086 1,199 9. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (215%) 1,540 489 10. Hyundai Santro (614%) 1,122 157

The Maruti Suzuki Alto stood in at fifth with 3,220 units in May 2021 as against 1,506 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a 114 per cent Year-on-Year volume increase. In the second half of the table, Tata Altroz finished in the sixth position with 2,896 units as against 1,379 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY surge of 110 per cent.

Ever since its debut in 2016, the Tata Tiago emerged as one of the top-selling hatchbacks in the country. It has been responsible for the homegrown manufacturer making a strong comeback in garnering volumes before the arrival of the Altroz while the Nexon is also doing a handy job in the compact SUV segment.

It posted 2,502 units as against just 857 units in May 2020 with a 192 per cent YoY volume increase. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R registered 2,086 units last month as against 1,199 units during the same period in 2020 with 74 per cent sales growth. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Hyundai Santro rounded out the final two positions.