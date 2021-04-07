Top 10 Hatchbacks In March 2021 – Swift, Alto, i10, i20, Altroz, Tiago

Maruti Suzuki Swift topped the hatchback sales charts in March 2021 and it was also the most sold passenger car in the country

The hatchback space gets plenty of attention in the sub-10 lakh space with Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai having a wide presence helping in garnering volumes. In March 2021, the Swift sat at the top of the sales charts as 21,714 units were sold against 8,575 units during the same period last year with 153 per cent YoY sales growth.

The 2021 MY Swift received three new dual-tone colours and minor feature updates along with the debut of the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine replacing the long served 1.2-litre K-series motor. The Baleno, which uses the same engine employed in the Swift, was the second most sold hatchback in the country as 21,217 units were recorded.

This when compared to the same month last year with 11,406 units, the Baleno saw a healthy YoY surge of 86 per cent. The Wagon R finished in the third position with 18,757 units as against 9,151 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a massive Year-on-Year sales increase of 105 per cent.

Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (153%) 21,714 8,575 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (86%) 21,217 11,406 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (105%) 18,757 9,151 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (61%) 17,401 10,829 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (156.7%) 11,020 4,293 6. Hyundai i20 (161.7%) 9,045 3,455 7. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (40.5%) 7,252 5,159 8. Tata Altroz (558%) 7,550 1,147 9. Tata Tiago (511%) 6,893 1,127 10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (17.7%) 4,720 4,010

The Alto was the fourth most sold hatchback in the country last month and it could not be as dominating as it used to be previously since the implementation of BSVI emission standards and the asking prices going higher, bunching up different hatchback segments. It posted 17,401 units as against 10,829 units during the same period in 2020 with 61 per cent growth.

The Grand i10 Nios recorded just over 11,000 units in the third monthly of the calendar year as against 4,293 units twelve months ago with 156.7 per cent volume increase. Its bigger sibling, the third generation i20, finished in the sixth position with 9,045 units as against 3,455 units leading to a YoY sales jump of nearly 162 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso slotted in at seventh with 7,252 units as against 5,159 units with 40.5 per cent growth while Tata Altroz and Tiago impressed with yet another strong showing. Maruti Suzuki’s Celerio rounded out the top ten with 4,720 units and 17.7 per cent growth.