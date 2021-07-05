Top 10 Hatchbacks In June 2021 – Wagon R, Swift, i10, Altroz, i20, Tiago

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R finished on top of the hatchback sales charts in June 2021 with a massive 179 per cent increase in YoY volume

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) dominated the proceedings in the month of June 2021 and had eight models finish in the overall top ten table. The Month-on-Month sales growth was also apparent across the board and as has often been the case, Maruti Suzuki’s hatchbacks ruled the segment’s sales tally with Wagon R on top.

The tall hatch garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 19,447 units as against 6,972 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 179 per cent. The Swift finished in the second position with 17,727 units in June 2021 as against 4,013 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with close to 342 per cent growth.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno ended up as the third most sold hatchback in the country in the month of June 2021 as 14,701 units were recorded against 4,300 units with a 242 per cent increase in volumes. The Alto entry-level hatchback was positioned fourth with 12,513 units as against 7,298 units in June 2020 with a 71.5 per cent volume surge.

Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (179%) 19,447 6,972 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (341.7%) 17,727 4,013 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (242%) 14,701 4,300 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (71.5%) 12,513 7,298 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (144.6%) 8,787 3,593 6. Tata Altroz (104.5%) 6,350 3,104 7. Hyundai i20 (133%) 6,333 2,718 8. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (55.8%) 4,926 3,160 9. Tata Tiago (20%) 4,881 4,069 10. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (150%) 3,583 1,432

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios managed to finish in the fifth position with 8,787 units as against 3,593 units during the same period last year with a 144.6 per cent sales increase. The Tata Altroz premium hatchback endured another successful month as 6,350 units were sold against 3,104 units with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 104.5 per cent.

Hyundai introduced the third generation i20 last year to compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. It registered 6,333 unit sales last month against 2,718 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a 133 per cent increase in volumes. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso posted 4,926 units last month.

This when compared to the same month last year with 3,160 units, a 55.8 per cent sales growth was recorded on a Year-on-Year basis. The Tata Tiago ended up as the ninth most sold hatchback in the country last month with 4,881 units as against 4,069 units with 20 per cent growth while Maruti Suzuki Ignis recorded 3,583 units to finish tenth overall.