Top 10 Hatchbacks In Jan 2022 – Wagon R, Swift, Alto, i10, Celerio, Tiago

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was the most sold hatchback in January 2022 with 20,334 units against 17,165 units with a YoY growth of 18.4 per cent

In the first month of the new calendar year, Maruti Suzuki had the Wagon R finish at the top of the hatchback sales charts with 20,334 units as against 17,165 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 18.4 per cent. The tall-riding hatchback was the most sold passenger car in the country in CY2021 as well.

The Wagon R also endured the second-highest YoY growth within the top ten and a minor update to the five-seater is expected sometime this month. The Swift compact hatch finished in the second position with 19,108 unit sales in January 2022 as against 17,180 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a negative YoY growth of 11.2 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto was the third most sold hatchback in India last month as 12,342 units were registered against 18,260 units in January 2021 with a YoY sales de-growth of 32.4 per cent. The Celerio had its second generation introduced in late 2021 and the range was expanded with the arrival of a CNG variant last month as well.

Models (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Wagon R (18.4%) 20,334 17,165 2. Maruti Swift (-11.2%) 19,108 17,180 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-32.4%) 12,342 18,260 4. Maruti Celerio (18.8%) 8,279 6,963 5. Hyundai Grand i10 (-37%) 6,841 10,865 6. Maruti Baleno (-59%) 6,791 16,648 7. Hyundai i20 (-23.5%) 6,505 8,505 8. Maruti S-Presso (-8.7%) 6,292 6,893 9. Tata Tiago (-24.8%) 5,195 6,909 10. Tata Altroz (-38.6%) 4,526 7,378

The hatchback recorded the highest YoY growth within the top ten as 8,279 units were sold against 6,963 units in January 2021 with a volume increase of 18.8 per cent. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios finished in the fifth position with 6,841 units as against 10,865 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume decline of 37 per cent.

In the second half of the table, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished in the second position with a massive YoY decline of 59 per cent as 6,791 units were sold against 16,648 units in January 2021. This was due to the imminent arrival of the facelifted Baleno this month with an assortment of revisions inside and out in response to the modern rivals.

The Hyundai i20 recorded 6,505 units as against 8,505 units with a YoY de-growth of 23.5 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso slotted in at eighth with 6,292 units as against 6,893 units with a de-growth of 8.7 per cent. The Tata Tiago ended up ninth ahead of Altroz with 5,195 and 4,526 unit sales respectively.